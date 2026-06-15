From Reacher to Spider-Noir: Discovering New Thrills on Prime Video

Prime Video's 'Reacher' and 'Spider-Noir' share similarities as action-packed thrillers, but 'Spider-Noir' offers a unique film-noir experience that highlights 'Reacher's limitations. With its violent and gritty crime drama, 'Spider-Noir' is a must-watch for fans of dark and gritty thrillers, especially those who enjoy 'Reacher'. Both shows have received high audience ratings, with Stephen King praising 'Spider-Noir' as 'pure pulp perfection'.

With its distinctive protagonist, regular stunt scenes, and a format that allows viewers to start with any season, ' Reacher ' has emerged as one of Prime Video 's top action thriller s.

The first season was explosive, introducing the iconic Jack Reacher and memorable side characters, while also making the titular character more talkative than his book series counterpart. The three seasons have proven the show's potential, but Prime Video's latest action series, 'Spider-Noir', highlights 'Reacher's limitations, both as a character and as a show.

'Spider-Noir' might be part of the Spider-Man universe, but it's a violent and gritty crime drama shot like a cinematic film-noir, with the option to watch it in black and white or color. While Reacher's strength can seem superhuman, Spider-Noir's Ben Reilly truly is superhuman, making even Reacher's biggest shocks feel small.

Both shows have eight-episode seasons that are self-contained, but 'Spider-Noir' offers a unique body-horror-focused episode, 'Nightmare on a Gurney', that's one of the best TV episodes of 2026 so far. Action thriller fans who don't usually enjoy the superhero genre should give 'Spider-Noir' a try, especially fans of Jack Reacher.

Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly is a typical film-noir hero, world-weary and jaded, and fans of the dark and gritty aspects of 'Reacher' should watch 'Spider-Noir' next for a show that leans into this tone while offering something completely new. Both shows have received high audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with 'Reacher's critics' rating beating 'Spider-Noir's by one point.

However, 'Spider-Noir's reviews have praised the show's action scenes, pulpy feel, and bingeable format, which are also praised in 'Reacher's reviews. Notably, Stephen King, a fan of Lee Child's Jack Reacher books, praised 'Spider-Noir', describing the black and white version as 'pure pulp perfection'.

'Spider-Noir' is a wild ride that interested 'Reacher' fans may discover a new genre and a new favorite protagonist





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