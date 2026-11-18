In Wine County, Thanksgiving isn’t all about the food. Sometimes, the most memorable part of the meal comes in a bottle.

Trinity AudioIn Wine Country, Thanksgiving isn’t all about the food. Sometimes, the most memorable part of the meal comes in a bottle. This year, I’ve sought out conversation-worthy wines, many of which bring something unexpected to the table.

From a juicy Pinot Noir Nouveau to a Spanish Galician grape to a nonalcoholic sparkler, these wines offer plenty of reasons to grab a glass. Roederer Estate Brut Rosé MV, Anderson Valley This blushing sparkling wine from Roederer Estate in Anderson Valley is sure to please a crowd big or small, with its generous notes of strawberry, ripe raspberry and a hint of rose.

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Vivacious in personality, it exudes freshness and finesse, with a creamy mousse that lingers into a long finish. Roederer Estate: 4501 Highway 128, Philo; 707-630-0007; Roedererestate.comHealdsburg’s Breathless Wines consistently earns high marks among critics and consumers for its lively, complex sparkling wines. Now, they’re delving into the nonalcoholic realm.

A blend of Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Syrah and several white wines, this alcohol-removed sparkling wine is lively and bright, with notes of red raspberry and watermelon enveloped by a rich mouthfeel. Breathless Wines: 499 Moore Lane, Healdsburg; 707-395-7300; breathlesswines.com.

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Imagery Estate 2025 Riesling, Upper Ridge Vineyard, Pine Mountain-Cloverdale Peak One of the highest elevation sites in Sonoma County at 2,600 feet, Upper Ridge Vineyard is prized for its cool mountain nights, volcanic soils and high-altitude sun exposure. That’s where winemaker Jamie Benziger sources fruit for Imagery Estate’s 2025 Riesling, an aromatic bouquet of apricot, red pomelo and Meyer lemon followed by fresh, vibrant acidity. Imagery Estate: 14335 Highway 12, Glen Ellen; 888-490-2739; imagerywinery.com.

Marimar Estate 2025 Godello, Don Miguel Vineyard, Russian River Valley The first time I tasted this spectacular wine was an epiphany. For starters, what was Godello, and why had I never heard of it? Since then, I’ve been head-over-heels in love with this Galician white varietal from Northwest Spain and Marimar Estate’s iteration. Produced in stainless steel and concrete eggs, the medium-bodied wine is plush and bright, with notes of juicy pear, green apple and lemon verbena.

Gravelly minerality is followed by excellent acidity. Marimar Estate Vineyards and Winery: 11400 Graton Road, Sebastopol; 707-823-4365; marimarestate.com. Perri Jaye 2025 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley A small-production, woman-owned estate in the Russian River Valley, Perri Jaye has quietly garnered a following for its delightful Pinot Noir and Rosé. The fruit is sourced from winemaker Perri Haughwout’s 2.6-acre estate, which she farms with her husband, Carmen.

This year, her rosé was runner-up for Best Rosé at radio host Ziggy “the Wine Gal” Eschliman’s 2026 Thanksgiving Wine Taste-off, an annual tasting that brings together 15 local judges to decide which wines pair best with turkey. The wine judges praised Perri Jaye’s Rosé as “stunning, succulent and salubrious,” applauding its “gorgeous balance” and calling it “a definite crowd-pleaser. ” Perri Jaye Vineyards: 707-372-2947; perrijayevineyards.com.

Ra Ra Wine Co. Pinot Noir Nouveau, Sonoma Coast Winemaker of the Year at The Press Democrat’s 2026 North Coast Wine Challenge, Kara Groom of Ra Ra Wine Co. does it again with this ultra-juicy Pinot Noir Nouveau from the Sonoma Coast. Bright, zesty and brimming with red cherries and raspberries, this unfussy red is just plain fun.

“I love that this wine is more than meets the eye,” Groom said. “It’s bright, fresh and fruit-forward, but there’s a surprising amount of depth and structure beneath all that youthful energy. ” karamariewines.com. Unti Vineyards 2023 Grenache, Dry Creek Valley One of my favorite Sonoma County wineries, Unti Vineyards rarely disappoints.

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As with its 2023 Grenache from Dry Creek Valley, which blends 77% Grenache with 12% Syrah and 11% Mourvedre. Aged to perfection, this vintage sings with structure and complexity thanks to the cooler growing season. Think ripe raspberry and cranberry with a hint of dried thyme and a whisper of white pepper. Unti Vineyards: 4202 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg; 707-433-5590; untivineyards.com.

Nowhere will you find a more exuberant wine brand than Sonoma’s Extradimensional Wine Co. Yeah! , whose lively wines exude joy and vigor. This Carignane from the 137-year-old Evangelho Vineyard in Contra Costa County is no exception. Medium-bodied, the wine is ripe with juicy raspberries and blackberries, dried sage and thyme.

A conversation-worthy wine for the adventurous table. Also don’t miss: The 2026 Carbonic New Moon Primitivo and 2026 Carbonic New Moon Grenache. Extradimensional Wine Co. Yeah! : 27 East Napa St., Suite E, Sonoma; 707-682-9324; winecoyeah.com.

MacPhail 2024 Pinot Noir, Toulouse Vineyard, Anderson Valley Marking James MacPhail’s inaugural release after repurchasing his namesake brand two years ago, this 2024 Pinot Noir from Anderson Valley’s Toulouse Vineyard is a worthy splurge. Mind you, give the wine plenty of time to breathe before you drink it, so its petals can unfold. Medium-bodied, the wine reveals complex notes of black cherry, raspberry and violets. A bolder Pinot to accompany a bolder crowd.

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