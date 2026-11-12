From Season Four Rotten Tomatoes Score Hits 96 Percent as Final Season Wraps Production in Halifax

Discover the definitive ranking of From's first four seasons. Key details on Netflix availability, MGM+ exclusivity, and the upcoming final season release window.

The fourth season of the hit MGM+ horror drama From has concluded with a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, establishing it as the highest-reviewed entry in the series history. This critical acclaim comes as the production team wraps filming on the fifth and final season in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with a scheduled wrap date in late November 2026. The network confirms the ultimate conclusion will arrive in 2027, though an exact release date remains unannounced. This strong finish solidifies the show's status as the most-watched series in the history of MGM+.

The new season features Julia Doyle as a new arrival named Sophia, who joins the town after a pastor crashes his car. The narrative weaves the town's past, present, and future together, providing significant answers to long-standing mysteries while setting the stage for the finale. Critics praised the season for its balance of puzzle-box teasing and emotional depth, awarding it an average rating of 8.4. This score marks the highest average for any single season of the show so far.

Also read Instant Reaction After LSU's New College Football Playoff Ranking

Despite the critical success, audience reaction proved more divided. The initial audience score on Rotten Tomatoes opened at a series-best 92 percent but eventually slid to approximately 66 percent as viewers settled into the slower, more dialogue-heavy pacing. Some fans expressed a desire for more action, contrasting the show with its earlier, more unpredictable tumult. Nevertheless, the season successfully clears up unanswered questions and seamlessly sets up the narrative threads required for the upcoming conclusion.

Production for the fifth season officially began on July 6th in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Executive producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner are leveraging their previous experience on Lost to craft a mystery-box structure that keeps audiences engaged until the end. The business model of limited availability on Netflix for the first three seasons has effectively created a clock on viewer interest. This strategy encourages new audiences to binge the existing episodes before the final season arrives.

Advertisement

The show's commercial success is evident in its performance on the Nielsen streaming charts, where it reportedly led with the largest weekly total of any acquired series this year. The network's decision to keep the fourth season exclusive to MGM+ served as a powerful promotional push ahead of the finale. This move has underscored the show's significant cultural impact and commercial viability in a crowded streaming landscape.

Season one introduced Boyd Stevens, portrayed by Harold Perrineau, as the self-appointed sheriff of the trapped town. The first season remains highly regarded, holding a 96 percent rating and anchoring the journey with Perrineau's compelling performance. The early episodes focused on the initial confusion and terror faced by strangers stranded in the cursed location. John Griffin designed the premise to test the characters' moral compasses within the confined space.

Season two intensified the horror with episodes featuring a driver named Bakta and new characters like Elgin and Tillie. That season holds a 93 percent rating, the lowest of the four completed entries, with an average rating of 7.3. The season explored themes of grief and guilt, with flashbacks to Victor's childhood providing deeper insight into the town's history. Critics praised the show's inclination to turn the horror inward, even if the pace felt stretched in the middle episodes.

Season three expanded the setting by taking characters outside the town, achieving a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Tabitha and Henry Kavanaugh met in the outside world, with Robert Joy bringing weary dignity to the role of Victor's father. The expansion offered characters their first real look at the world beyond the trap, breathing fresh life into the narrative. Forbes called the finale riveting, noting the huge revelations regarding the Kimono Woman and the town's sinister agenda.

Advertisement

Creator John Griffin continues to describe the series as a character-driven narrative disguised as a horror show. The best episodes bear this statement true, as the daytime scenes give characters room to argue, grieve, and grow. The creatures provide a nightly deadline, forcing the community to expand its defenses and rethink survival strategies. The show successfully balances high-stakes horror with deep emotional storytelling, distinguishing it from standard genre fare.

The final season promises to deliver closure to some mysteries while setting up the ultimate fate of the trapped residents. With production wrapping in late November, the team is preparing for a 2027 release that will cap off a five-year journey. The show's ability to maintain high critical standards across multiple seasons demonstrates its unique appeal. Fans can expect the conclusion to resolve the lingering questions that have persisted since the first RV entered the cursed town.