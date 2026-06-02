From Professor to Patient: A Journey of Survival and Resilience

Michael Handford shares his extraordinary story of survival and resilience in the face of stage 4 throat cancer. From receiving life-changing news to embarking on a period of prehabilitation, Handford's journey is a testament to the power of the human spirit. With honesty and vulnerability, he recounts his experiences, highlighting the importance of questioning medical plans, seeking support, and finding hope in the darkest of times. This inspiring story is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always a way forward, and that with courage and determination, we can overcome even the most daunting challenges.

The cake was a beauty: a white chocolate log festooned with candles. As my wife, Mayu, and our two small daughters carried it to the kitchen table, the girls sang at the top of their voices, not 'Happy Birthday', but 'Happy Professor to you', and encouraged me to make a wish.

The cake was honouring the fact that, just days before, I had been promoted to professor of intercultural communication at the University of Tokyo, where we then lived, having moved from my hometown of Nottingham seven years before. It was a rare promotion, given my then tender age of 42.

Add to this the fact that my wife was wonderful, and my daughters, Julia, then eight, and Maya, then five, were the greatest joys of my life, and I should've been elated. Yet that very same week I had also received other life-changing news: I had stage 4 throat cancer. Doctors had discovered a 5.5cm cancer behind my tonsils.

Smaller cancers had spread to two neighbouring lymph glands, and there was also a build-up of cancer cells in more distant lymph glands around my neck and chest. In that initial consultation I was told my odds for surviving more than five years were around 20 per cent. And yet, I felt completely fine. Great, in fact.

My recent annual health check had revealed perfect results. My wife was wonderful and my daughters were the greatest joys of my life, and I should've been elated - yet that week I received life-changing news, writes Michael Handford Doctors had discovered a 5.5cm cancer behind Handford's tonsils, while smaller cancers had spread to two neighbouring lymph glands I played football every week with guys in their 20s and didn't (regularly) feel embarrassed, and my intelligent bathroom scales - rather Japanese, I know - told me my metabolic age was just 32.

But I had developed a grape-sized swelling on the left side of my neck a few weeks before and, at Mayu's behest, had gone to the doctor. The cancer had spread so much into the tissue in my throat that surgery was not an option.

I nstead, my treatment, doctors warned, would be brutal and physically debilitating: two week-long periods of intensive chemotherapy, with three types of drugs being fed intravenously 24 hours a day, followed by 35 days of radiotherapy. I was told the treatment would cause me to lose significant amounts of weight, along with my sense of taste, and my salivary glands would stop working. I would feel cold all the time, and the pain from the radiation would become excruciating.

I would suffer from long periods of fatigue and might develop depression. My ability to work might be permanently affected as there was a chance of cognitive fatigue - as well as a secondary cancer further down the line, caused by the radiation itself. And, as the chemotherapy drugs were toxins, some patients suffered anaphylactic shock - which could be fatal. All this for what I was told was a 20 per cent chance of survival.

The odds of me emerging from this physically and mentally unscathed were slim. And yet, 15 years on, I am fighting fit - and my cancer is gone. Part of this is because I took what some may regard as an unconventional approach.

First, rather than immediately starting my treatment, I asked my doctors for permission to delay it so I could embark on a period of prehabilitation (or 'prehab'), to prepare my body and mind for what was to come. It was a friend of mine, Maurice, a yoga teacher, who suggested this - instinctively thinking I needed time to prepare myself for the imminent ordeal.

He's since told me how I seemed then: 'devastated, like a sentenced man with fear and despair in your eyes,' he remembers. I asked to delay my treatment by a fortnight. This may not seem like a huge amount of time but is rather opposite to the usual urge to get everything started as soon as possible. My doctors were a bit surprised but gave the go-ahead after some debate, saying it shouldn't hinder my long-term prognosis.

As Mayu and I discussed at the time, we didn't know whether I had a 'long term' anyway, so it seemed worth a try. Second, at times I also became a 'disagreeable patient'. Not a patient who actively sought conflict with their medics, but one who wasn't afraid to question their plans for me. Today, I wish I had fought the 'system' more than I did (more on this later).

Handford was told the odds of emerging from his cancer treatment physically and mentally unscathed were slim - with only a 20 per cent chance of survival At times I also became a 'disagreeable patient' - one who wasn't afraid to question their plans for me, writes Handford But just making the decision to halt my treatment, albeit briefly, meant I felt I was doing something, and it was a first step out of the devastation. Let me be clear: I am not suggesting my prehab got rid of my cancer - the chemo and radiotherapy did that.

But it still had real value. I spent my prehab largely immersed in physical activity: running, swimming, weight-training every day. It was a way of regaining control over my life, and making myself feel more alive. I also spent time thinking about my life, my relationships, and my future.

I had to confront the reality of my situation and plan for the worst-case scenario. It was a difficult process, but it helped me to come to terms with my diagnosis and the treatment that lay ahead. I was able to find some comfort in the fact that I had a support system in place - my wife, my daughters, and my friends. They were all there for me, and they helped me to stay positive and focused.

I also had to learn to accept the fact that I was not invincible. I had to confront my own mortality and the reality of my situation. It was a difficult process, but it ultimately helped me to find a sense of peace and acceptance. I am grateful for the time I had to prepare myself for the treatment, and I am grateful for the support of my loved ones.

It made all the difference in the world, and I am thankful to be alive today. I am not suggesting that my experience is unique, but I do hope that it can serve as a reminder that there is always hope, no matter what challenges we face. We can always find a way to overcome them, and we can always find a way to make the most of the time we have.

My story is a testament to the power of the human spirit, and I hope that it can inspire others to find the strength to face their own challenges head-on. I am living proof that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. And I am grateful for every moment I have been given





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