From Prison to Redemption and Royal Encounters: A Roundup of Unlikely Stories

A roundup of news including Charlie Elphicke's prison mentorship by Jonathan Aitken, Nicky Hilton's son's accent, King Charles's unpublicized church visit, Lady Mary Charteris's speedy recovery from surgery, and Princess Anne's casual theater attendance.

Charlie Elphicke , a former Conservative MP and government whip, once listed in Who's Who that one of his recreations was 'making Britain a richer, more exciting place to be'.

That aspiration turned into a notorious fall from grace when he was convicted of sexual assault in 2020. Sentenced to two years in prison, he also faced divorce and bankruptcy. Elphicke, 55, now assures that things could have been much worse, crediting his survival to former Cabinet minister Jonathan Aitken, 83, who served seven months for perjury and later became a prison chaplain. Before his sentence, Elphicke sought Aitken's advice, asking, 'Jonathan, I'm going to go in.

What do I do?

' Aitken's support was invaluable, and his prison wisdom, hard earned through an ordeal where three inmates plotted to drug him with Rohypnol, was distilled into a booklet titled Doing Time, co-written with Oxford graduate Edward Smyth. Elphicke, released after a year, found prison very difficult but resisted self-pity by helping other inmates write letters to lawyers, judges, and even girlfriends.

He reflects that he often had the words they didn't have and was just happy to be there to help. Currently, Elphicke makes a living as a self-employed builder, claiming to be very good at damp-proofing, and has no literary ambitions. In other news, Nicky Hilton, 42, of the Hilton hotel empire, is married to British financier James Rothschild, 41, and says her four-year-old son Chasen is developing an English accent despite her being a New Yorker at heart.

She recently celebrated her wedding anniversary at Kensington Palace and attended an Alice + Olivia store event with Princess Beatrice. Meanwhile, King Charles was spotted attending Sunday matins at a country church, using the Book of Common Prayer, with only nine congregants including his security detail. His unshowy behavior impressed political analyst Gawain Towler, who noted the King likely expected no publicity.

Lady Mary Charteris, 39, the Earl of Wemyss's daughter, had a cyst removed from her right eyelid but returned to DJing within 48 hours, covering her healing eye with pink sunglasses. And actor Tristan Gemmill, known for roles in Coronation Street and Casualty, recalled Princess Anne attending a West End production of The Bodyguard without any security detail, which everyone thought was quite cool. Gemmill currently appears in The Marquise at the Theatre Royal Windsor





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Charlie Elphicke Jonathan Aitken Prison Mentorship Nicky Hilton King Charles

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