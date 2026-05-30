Benjamin Mendy, once a top earner at Manchester City, now lives modestly in Poland after being acquitted of sexual assault charges, playing for Pogon Szczecin and embracing a simpler life.

Benjamin Mendy , once the world's most expensive defender earning £500,000 a month at Manchester City , now pushes a shopping trolley in a Polish supermarket. The 31-year-old French World Cup winner, acquitted of multiple rape and sexual assault charges in July 2023, lives a humble life in Szczecin, playing for Pogon Szczecin in the Ekstraklasa for £10,000 a month.

Neighbors note his mundane activities like buying chocolate bars, a stark contrast to his former lavish lifestyle in a £4.8 million Cheshire mansion where he threw wild parties. Mendy's fall from grace began five years ago when allegations of sex attacks surfaced, leading to two trials that cleared him. Despite the acquittal, his reputation was damaged, and Manchester City distanced themselves, blaming him for his troubles.

After a two-year hiatus from football, he signed with Lorient in France, facing protests from feminists and fans who displayed banners reading No rapists in our stadiums. He played only 15 games before moving to FC Zurich, where a women's charity accused the club of contributing to rape culture. He made eight appearances before leaving by mutual agreement. Last summer, he joined Pogon Szczecin, where fans mockingly call him the Pride of Pomerania.

However, injuries and lack of fitness have limited his playing time, and the club primarily uses him for marketing. Despite this, Mendy has reportedly become a humbler person, helping young players and avoiding arrogance. His life is now markedly less hectic than the days of notorious parties at his mansion, where guests often stayed until morning, leaving chaos for his cleaner. The article highlights Mendy's dramatic shift from a pampered Premier League star to a more grounded individual in Poland.

While his earnings are a fraction of his former wages, he seems content with his new reality. The story underscores the consequences of his past behavior and the challenges of rebuilding a career after scandal. It also touches on the societal reactions to his acquittal, with some still unwilling to accept the verdict. Mendy's journey serves as a cautionary tale about fame, wealth, and the price of one's actions





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From Stardom to Supermarket: Benjamin Mendy's Humble Rebirth in PolandAfter a dramatic fall from grace, former Manchester City and France star Benjamin Mendy now lives a quiet life in Poland, playing for Pogon Szczecin for a fraction of his former salary. Once the world's most expensive defender, Mendy was acquitted of serious criminal charges but faced immense public backlash and career ruin. Now, in the Polish city of Szczecin, he is rediscovering humility and purpose, mentoring younger players and shopping for his own groceries, a stark contrast to his lavish past. This transformation from Premier League princeling to 'Pride of Pomerania'-both sincere and ironic-highlights the enduring consequences of fame, accusation, and the long road to personal redemption.

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