Holiday shopping is well underway, and retailers are catering to a wealthier, more demanding cohort of shoppers from the Gen Z and millennial contingent. What exactly do they want?

As the holidays beckon, a younger, fashion-led contingent of consumers across the US and Europe are upping their spend despite inflation, higher living costs and economic volatility.

The situation doesn’t make sense on paper, but on department store floors, the verdict is clear: The holidays are still big business for luxury — they just look a little different.

Also read The Best Holiday Gifts for 2-Year-Olds

“ are signaling that they’re going to continue to be resilient shoppers and lean into the holiday season,” says Brian McCarthy, Deloitte’s retail strategy leader, pinpointing millennials as the top spenders this year by a long shot — in part because of life stage. “Millennials and Gen Z now have some discretionary spending, and they’re starting to hit the age where they have children,” he adds, advising that department stores focus on these two cohorts.

Across the board, high-net-worth individuals are more discerning than ever — spending more where necessary, for gifts centered on individuality, performance, wellness and sentimentality. Deloitte’s holiday report predicts that average household holiday spending in the US will increase 4% year-on-year to $1,654 per household in 2026. In Europe, shoppers are expected to spend 3.4% more year-on-year this holiday season, per data from Mastercard.

In the US, millennials and Gen Z will make up 50% of spending — a first since the annual study began — with both groups upping their spend at a double-digit rate year-on-year. Most holiday shoppers expect to spend the most money at either mass merchants or online, followed by department stores.

McCarthy highlights some core stats luxury retailers must consider: 72% of Gen Z say they’re interested in purchasing luxury goods as gifts for the holiday season, followed by 61% of millennials, 40% of Gen X, and 29% of baby boomers. The data also reveals that 76% of Gen Z plan on gifting clothing and accessories, up from 67% last year.

The K-shaped economy — where the top end of the economy grows, but the lower end lags as inequalities widen — will ultimately benefit luxury fashion retailers, many of whom rely on the top percentile spenders to turn a profit. Nonetheless, even HNWIs are not immune to the same financial pressures as the aspirational and middle class, confirms Mintel. Analysts agree that price, value, convenience and product will dictate consumption across demographics this holiday period.

“Financial pressures continue to influence holiday spending, creating a resilient but resourceful consumer who is looking for deals and becoming more deliberate about where they spend,” says Brittany Steiger, Mintel’s associate principal for retail and e-commerce, noting that 72% of US luxury shoppers say price alone isn’t an indicator of luxury, and 41% consider discounts important. The macroeconomic environment is tricky, but it’s also a well-established mood of uncertainty.

Per Mintel, 59% of shoppers admit financial stress is making it harder to celebrate in the way they prefer, but 39% are still willing to spend on truly meaningful purchases. Against this backdrop, the smartest retailers have risen to the challenge, aligning their product assortments with shifting consumer trends. That said, the rollout of Christmas shopping remains largely the same.

“We typically see two distinct phases: the first is about preparation, with clients investing in their own wardrobes ahead of festive celebrations,” says Simon Longland, Harrods’s director of fashion buying, pointing to partywear, evening-wear, knitwear and exceptional outerwear. Then, “as Christmas approaches, the focus shifts toward gifting. ”For retailers, occasion dressing continues to drive growth over the holidays, but shoppers are displaying a more playful, casual approach, tracking with a younger consumer skew.

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At Bloomingdale’s, ritzy festive occasionwear will be a key driver.

“This holiday, we can put the pursuit of the perfect wardrobe on hold for a moment and indulge in the sheer joy of fashion for fashion’s sake,” says fashion director David Thielebeule. “After seasons of restraint, fashion is remembering how to have fun. Rich color, sumptuous textures and a little extravagance are making getting dressed feel exciting again. ” Sebla Refiğ Devidas, Turkish retailer Communité’s chief merchandising officer, reports a similar appetite for eveningwear this holiday period.

“In womenswear, we expect party dressing to be a big part of holiday shopping, especially pieces with interesting details that can be worn in different ways,” she says. “There’s a sense of 1920s glamour in the lace, embellishments, fringed silk, and rich textures, reflected in pieces from Conner Ives, Dries Van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester, Simone Rocha, Anna October, Fforme and Enfants Riches Déprimés.

” At End, statement separates and directional designs from Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen, Rick Owens, Peachy Den and Gimaguas are outperforming traditional partywear.

“We’re taking a broader and more fashion-led approach to occasion dressing this holiday season,” says Martin Wieczorek, End’s chief product officer. “We’re also seeing a notable shift toward separates over dresses, with customers seeking greater versatility and long-term wardrobe value, which is reflected in our assortment” Within menswear, Longland notes that while established party-wear brands and tailoring services will continue to play a significant role for Harrods this holiday season, the store is already seeing clients explore more pioneering attire.

“We believe menswear today is as much about individual expression as it is about the traditional codes of dressing,” he says. “The festive season is a particularly interesting moment for this, whether clients are discovering a new designer or investing in beautifully tailored pieces for a special occasion. ”Even among luxury shoppers, practicality is becoming a core tenet of holiday gifting.

“Confidence is low and spending is still up, which tells you people are not buying less, they are buying more carefully,” reports Christophe Roberts, founder and CCO of New York-based concept store Seed. What’s working?

“Shoes, outerwear and the good $50 gift. The one big present is getting replaced by two or three smaller ones that actually say something about you. ” British retailer End reports an uptick in pragmatic premium outerwear gifting from brands including Our Legacy, Stone Island, Salomon, Arc’teryx, Barbour and Damson Madder.

“We’re seeing menswear customers gravitate toward two key style directions,” says Wieczorek, pointing to a continuation of outdoor dressing, functional accessories and hiking-influenced footwear. On the other side of menswear gifting, End also reports a hunger for relaxed tailoring and elevated outerwear — “a long tailored coat is a must!

” says Wieczorek — from brands such as Studio Nicholson, Auralee and YMC. In keeping with this desire for lasting purchases, Mintel reports that 71% of US men see luxury purchases as a personal milestone or marker of achievement, which makes meaningful wardrobe upgrades and keepsake gifts especially resonant.

“We’re seeing strong momentum across jewellery and watches, a category that continues to gain traction during the gifting season as customers seek elevated, personal, enduring purchases,” says Wieczorek. Photo: Getty Images, utility reigns supreme among menswear shoppers, bolstered by more experimental outerwear.

“As the holiday season approaches, we expect to see a continued focus on utility shopping paired with experimental and statement outerwear. Leather has been one of our strongest categories over the past few seasons with VIPs and walk-in clients,” says Jackson Ray, store director.

“We anticipate a continued desire for leather pants and jackets paired with sterling silver accessories and leather boots. ” Essx also predicts keepsake pieces to perform.

“Our customers always seek exclusive or limited items,” says Ray. “We have heavily invested in upscale accessories such as fine jewelry, eyewear, and footwear, which make for fantastic holiday gifts. Unsurprisingly, underwear remains a trusty stocking filler for shoppers, especially this time round. Demand for men’s Calvin Klein underwear climbed 60% year-on-year in October 2026 versus October 2025, according to Lyst’s 2026 gift index.

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Following the Jude Bellingham campaign, searches soared a further 25% week-on-week . Womenswear shoppers are also seeking timeless gifts this holiday season.

“For womenswear, quality, versatility and longevity can help justify the splurge,” says Steiger, noting that 76% of US luxury consumers prefer timeless or classic styles, where pieces feel special enough to gift but relevant beyond the holiday season. At Selfridges, HNWIs are showing strong interest in labels such as Phoebe Philo and The Row for this holiday season.

“Investment dressing continues to be a key theme, with elevated knitwear emerging as a standout category,” notes Bosse Myhr, director of buying for menswear, womenswear and childrenswear at Selfridges. Retailers still want to see newness within established brands, though.

“This Christmas marks an important moment for womenswear at Harrods, as many of the collections introduced by newly appointed creative directors began arriving in store for SS26,” explains Longland. “These new creative visions are bringing fresh energy to established houses, and we expect the new icons emerging from these collections to feature prominently on Christmas wish lists. ” Longland notes that Harrods’s clients are responding to pieces that feel distinctive, rather than plainly familiar.

Tried-and-tested holiday favorites will remain core across genders.

“In our stores right now, we’ve launched cashmere shops, scarf bars, trench destinations and gifting at all levels of luxury prices,” said Burberry CEO Joshua Schulman, on the brand’s. Burberry just staged a takeover of New York hotel The Mark to promote its scarves and partywear with the all-important US consumer. Harvey Nichols features the Burberry scarf bars in-store, too.

“You can’t go wrong with an iconic British scarf for Christmas. It’s one of those gifts that feels special but will be worn for years to come,” says Natalie Dickson, Harvey Nichols’s head of luxury partnerships. According to PWC, 78% of US Gen Z consumers are seeking nostalgic, screen-free gifts. For US consumers gifting children in their family, clothing and footwear were the second most-cited category , following toys .

Each of the top five categories are all analog. In line with Gen Z and millennial households stepping into parenthood — and therefore becoming core gift-givers — childrenswear is showing more and more affinities with adult tastes.

“There’s a growing crossover between adult and childrenswear, with families shopping the designer brands they know and love across the whole family,” reports Dickson. At Harrods, a similar shift holds, with childrenswear holiday demand led by the same categories driving womenswear and menswear: partywear, pyjamas and outerwear.

“Christmas at Harrods is one of those moments when dressing becomes a shared family occasion,” says Longland. “From special outfits for celebrations to beautiful winter pieces, clients are looking for clothing that combines practicality with a sense of occasion. ”One of the most notable areas of growth within childrenswear has been the baby category, which has significantly outperformed the broader children’s market at Selfridges this year, says Myhr.

In the kids category, parents’ own memories of Christmas and holiday style guide product assortments.

“There’s a wonderful nostalgia to dressing children for the holidays, and nobody understands that quite like Ralph Lauren,” says Bloomingdale’s Thielebeule, calling out Fair Isle knits, tartan and velvet. For him, these are tropes that “feel as though they belong in today’s family holiday card, but are just as lovely a generation later. ”.

In response, Bloomingdale’s has invested in a special holiday partnership this year, entitled “A Treasured World”, which offers a whole family range of gifting and cozy seasonal wear, explains Thielebeule. It builds on the viral traction Ralph Lauren demonstrated last year with “Ralph Lauren Mom” creators on TikTok and Instagram presenting themselves as festive, old-money Americans, he adds.this holiday season — tapping into a market now valued at $2.7 trillion, according to McKinsey. This has trickled down into holiday offerings.

“Wellness is opening new territory for luxury gifting, particularly as consumers increasingly invest in how they feel as well as how they look,” says Mintel’s Steiger, citing Dior’s “Haute Wellness” capsule, launched in September, which comprises a Pilates and yoga mat, a yoga block, a Pilates ring, resistance bands and weighted wristbands. In self-gifting, 32% of US shoppers cited health and wellness products as tempting — making them the third-highest-scoring category in Deloitte’s survey, after clothing and accessories, and electronics.

Meanwhile, 44% of shoppers will gift products from the health and wellness category this year, up from 40% in 2025. Fittingly, one of the top brands in Lyst’s gifting index isThe rise in wellness gifting aligns with another undercurrent. Per PWC, 81% of US Gen Z consumers are prioritizing offline, in-person activities this year, with 63% saying a shared meal would matter more as a gift than a physical present. Nonetheless, the bottom line remains the same across gift categories.

“This holiday, the opportunity is in products that offer something beyond the price tag, whether that’s emotional significance, lasting quality, personal wellbeing, or simply something worth keeping,” says Steiger.