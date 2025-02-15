This week's headlines cover a range of topics, from a severe winter weather event to a concerning measles outbreak and a surprising business proposition rejection. Romance also takes center stage, with couples exchanging vows in a snowy setting and a call to celebrate all forms of love. International news includes developments in Argentina and Europe, while a heartwarming story emerges from Hong Kong.

An intense polar vortex is poised to bring frigid temperatures to the United States, marking the 10th and chilliest wave of winter this year. Meanwhile, a measles outbreak in Texas has surged to 48 cases, representing the state's worst outbreak in nearly three decades. On the lighter side, this Valentine's Day, individuals are encouraged to reflect on the diverse forms of love that enrich their lives. In the business world, OpenAI's board has unanimously rejected Elon Musk 's $97.

4 billion acquisition proposal. Elopements are on the rise, with dozens of couples choosing a snowy Colorado ski resort for their Valentine's Day weddings. A timeline detailing the activities of a cult-like group linked to the killing of a Border Patrol agent has been released. Argentinians are heading to neighboring countries' beaches for their summer vacations, seeking affordable paradise. European leaders will respond to the US at a security summit following changes to Trump's policies. In Hong Kong, twin panda cubs, born at Ocean Park, made their debut appearance to the media during a special greeting ceremony





