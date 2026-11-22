Once a quick pause on a long trip, service stations are becoming destinations in their own right.

Service stations have been a fixture on the nation's motorway network for more than six decades, but while they may once have been just a place to go when needing a break on a long drive, could it be that these roadside retreats have now evolved into destinations in their own right?

Next to the motorway near Rotherham, where traffic seems to be forever thundering by, is a covered square, surrounded by what at first appears to be sandy-coloured stone buildings - and there is a general air of calm. But this is not one of many pretty rural villages that dot the Yorkshire countryside - this is actually the service station which was recently named in survey as the UK's favourite.

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A father, juggling a tray of coffee and his small child, heads straight upstairs to the soft play area. In the recent Transport Focus survey, 123 service stations were ranked, but it was this place, which opened in January 2025, which came top with a 99% satisfaction rating. A number of operators opted out of taking part in the watchdog's annual review, although 37,000 visitors shared their views.

It is a long way from when drivers pulling in for a refuel and refresh may have picked their stop by a simple little symbol on a physical map, with no idea what the site may look like. But these days, the topic of service stations is tagged thousands of times on TikTok, with some videos of Welcome Break Rotherham racking up over 500,000 views.

According to content creator Richard Cross, social media is a "major player" in raising the profile of today's service stations. Dubbed "The Services King", the 28-year-old motoring enthusiast says he has noticed "a shift in the offers we've got on motorway service areas" since an increase in social media coverage.

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"I think it taught a lot of people that they want more value for their money, but they also want a better quality product as a result of that. " Cross says his own interest in service stations was inspired by his childhood travels with his lorry driver father. He has since stopped at all the UK's official motorway service stations, and regularly documents his visits online.

"Whether that be from recent investment from an operator, or unearthing new historical facts and information that we've not found before. "Newer sites in particular can cater to new customer expectations, Cross says. Owned by RoadChef, this year it was ranked last in the Transport Focus survey - but still achieved a satisfaction rating of 86%.

"We are seeing big, airy, open buildings now, letting all that natural light in, and I think we'll continue to see that as they evolve over time," Cross explains. "Beforehand, they were catering for a different level of traffic back then, and offering a different set-up as well. "Those buildings are now starting to become just a little bit too compact for what modern day expectations are.

"Like Cross, retail expert Jonathan De Mello, believes the function of motorway service stations is evolving to keep up with a diverse array of demands. "It was just a pit-stop on the way to somewhere else. Now it's almost trying to increase dwell times through the presence of a mix of operators facilitate that.

" De Mello suggests one reason for this could be due to residential housing developments being built further outside cities, with less access to retail offerings. "Traditional high street traders are now at service stations, and that makes the destinations for people that live in the area, as well as people passing through.

" Welcome Break's CEO John Diviney agrees that although the primary function of a service station is still to provide a place to rest and refuel, "people definitely look for more than just an in and out". "I think people always want the best of everything they can get whenever they do anything, and people's expectations over the years continue to rise," he says.

Service station providers have to consider multiple factors to match that demand, Diviney explains, such as "the brands that we offer that wi-fi is there if they want to do work emails while the car is charging on site". A little further along the M1, located outside Leeds, is Skelton Lake services. Tim and Marie, travelling with their four terriers back to Nottinghamshire from North Yorkshire, say they regularly choose to pause here when travelling.

"On the way up, we were directed off the motorway so we we had to stop at another one and they're definitely not as dog friendly. If she lived locally, it would be "handy to pop in for some of the outlets they've got", she adds. Sitting on a bench overlooking the lake, Wayne and dachshund Fritz are heading home after a holiday in Whitby.

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"I've done it since it opened because it's probably the best service station for dog walking. As soon as we realised it has lakes at the back, we don't go anywhere else.

" Wayne says he hopes more service stations will develop areas designed for dogs, and their owners, to stretch their legs. "There's a lot more dog ownership now. If you're walking around a car park, it can actually be quite dangerous with all the cars," he says. Looking to the future, more electric vehicles on the road could also drive the trend of service stations transforming into leisure destinations, De Mello says.

According to government data, there are more than two million EVs registered on UK roads, with one in four new cars sold now being fully electric models.

"People are staying longer because, rather than just filling up the tank with petrol and going on your way, you're sitting there while your car charges," De Mello explains. "So having a service station that has more facilities naturally means there are going to be more opportunities to spend.

" However, Cross says he is "still to be convinced" of the long-term influence an increase in EV vehicle ownership will have on the service station industry. He points out that as technology improves, charging times could drop, so operators may not want to "put all their eggs in one basket". Cross predicts the trend for "offline" sites, located between junctions rather than directly off the motorway, could continue.

"They are more accessible to locals as well as passing traffic, and I think we're going to continue to see that as we get new motorway services because it captures a new market," he says. Cross says his own content has been through an evolution in itself, although his love for the UK's service station scene remains as strong as ever.

"Now it's more about taking time to spend that extra couple of hours on a motorway service area or a petrol forecourt. " He says it is all about "getting to know the staff that work there, the operators that operate those locations and hearing their perspective of how the industry works and how their specific site plays into that industry".