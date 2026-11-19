From raising pigs in Bay City to overseeing millions of acres of Texas land, Democrat Benjamin Flores has taken an unlikely path to statewide office.

From raising pigs in Bay City to overseeing millions of acres of Texas land, Democrat Benjamin Flores has taken an unlikely path to statewide office.

The Mexican immigrant, former cybersecurity professional and entrepreneur defeated Republican incumbent Dawn Buckingham earlier this month to become Texas’ next land commissioner. In an exclusive interview with KSAT 12’s Ernie Zuniga in front of the Alamo, Flores discussed his political journey, the controversy surrounding the famous shrine and his battle with leukemia.

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Watch the full interview below: One of Flores’ most visible responsibilities will involve the Alamo, where former Alamo Trust CEO Kate Rogers resigned in 2025 following criticism from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Buckingham over her views on Alamo history and an Indigenous Peoples’ Day social media post. Asked whether he would consider rehiring Rogers, Flores left the door open.

“I like to give people a chance,” Flores said. “But not only that, look at things in context. ” Flores said he has not met Rogers and is still learning about Alamo operations. Flores was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year and underwent a stem cell transplant at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

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Now in remission, he credits his wife with helping him survive.

“It was a hard road,” Flores said. “And without her, never made it, without my wife. ” As he prepares to take office in January, Flores says he understands whom he serves.

“I just gained 31 million bosses,” he said. “So I really work for you all, even the ones behind the camera. ” More Texas Legislature stories on KSAT: ‘People have had enough’: Kristian Carranza discusses Texas priorities after flipping District 118 Marijuana, education, gambling, Medicaid; Lt. Gov-elect Vikki Goodwin talks bills and challenges ahead of 2027 session