From Pier to Pier: Ryan Chiaverini on road trip to celebrate 100 years of Route 66

Follow live updates as ABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini takes a road trip from pier to pier to celebrate 100 years of the historic Route 66.

Last updated: Friday, June 5, 2026 10:37PM GMTABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini is taking a road trip from pier to pier to celebrate 100 years of the historic Route 66.

The road trip is sponsored by Hyundai. Ryan stops in Pacific, MissouriABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini stopped in Pacific, Missouri on his Route 66 road trip from pier to pier. In Pacific, Missouri, a roadside attraction comes to life in the form of Bigfoot! No, not that one but instead the original monster truck that helped launch the monster truck craze.

Built by Bob Chandler in 1975, it started as a modified Ford pickup before making history by crushing cars and creating a whole new form of motorsports. Today, the original Bigfoot is on display at the Bigfoot 4x4 headquarters in Pacific , where fans can see the truck that started it all. From giant roadside attractions to giant tires, Ryan's Route 66 adventure rolls on with one of America's biggest automotive legends.

ABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini stopped in Atlanta, Illinois on his Route 66 road trip from pier to pier. Jun 03, 2026, 4:00 PM GMTABC7 Chicago's Ryan Chiaverini is going from pier to pier, celebrating 100 years of the famous Route 66. Follow Ryan's Route 66 adventure in this live blog, and see more content on and ABC7 and Ryan's social media pages:





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