From Party Girl to Puritan: Why I Quit Heavy Drinking and What the Steven Bartlett Backlash Reveals About Britain's Booze Culture

Clare Foges reflects on her transformation from a heavy drinker in her 20s and 30s to someone who now drinks less than ten units a year. She explains how even small amounts of alcohol now cause lingering hangovers, and defends Steven Bartlett's comments about wine ruining three days of life. The backlash against Bartlett, she argues, exposes the British obsession with drinking as a marker of fun and sociability, and the stigma against sobriety.

My name is Clare, and I am not an alcoholic. I drink less than ten units a year. As a mother of four young children I go out once in a pink moon (considerably more rare than a blue one) and even then, I let loose to the extent of two glasses of wine.

At Christmas I may go wild and have a single kir royale. Let's get this party started! Things were rather different in my 20s and early 30s. Back then my evening drinks menu ran something like this: glass of Savvy B while applying make-up at home; double vodka, lemon and lime pre-dinner; bottle of prosecco in the restaurant.

Maybe an espresso martini or two after? The idea of ten units spread over a full 365 days would have blown my mind. I could get through ten units an evening, glugging back G&Ts at some sunny garden party while shadows lengthened on the lawn. I was a big drinker, a just one more type, a last one on the dancefloor-playing air-guitar drinker.

And good fun it was, too. So why the change from Keith Richards to Chief Puritan of the Sobriety Society? As ever, the words of Winston Churchill express it best. The wartime prime minister who famously enjoyed a pint of Pol Roger champagne with both lunch and dinner said of his intake: I have taken more out of alcohol than alcohol has taken out of me.

Good for him. But there came a point when I realised alcohol was taking more out of me than I was getting out of it. As I inched towards my 40s (I am now 45), I found that even small amounts of booze resulted in a lower-case hangover.

We all know about hangovers with a capital H, those miserable hell-fests brought about by benders with a capital B. But as I inched towards my 40s I found that even small amounts of booze resulted in a lower-case hangover. One glass of wine I can get away with. Two? I will be sluggish, muzzy and hungry as Jabba the Hutt for at least the next day.

And so it was with a nodding head that I watched Diary of a CEO podcaster Steven Bartlett talk about how a couple of glasses of wine ruined three days of life because of the domino effect it caused. Said Bartlett: It meant that I got worse sleep that night. I ate more poorly the next day because my dopamine system or cortisol system or whatever was all messed up.

Then I podcasted worse, and I did not go to the gym the day after, and could track all of this on my Whoop. Various celebrities leapt on Bartlett for being the biggest killjoy since Oliver Cromwell cancelled Christmas. Influencer Vogue Williams jibed that he is not actually living his life. Broadcaster Fearne Cotton bantered she genuinely sometimes podcasts better on a hangover.

Julia Bradbury said life is about progress, not perfection. BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James talked about starting an anti-Bartlett cult. Various commentators launched into him for being unspeakably wet and wimpy. The general hoo-ha over Steven Bartlett's comments revealed our nation's weird relationship with alcohol.

You have heard of virtue-signalling: this was vino-signalling, or fun-signalling, people showing through their disdain of Bartlett's approach what a jolly good laugh they are. It had the smack of teenagers sniggering at someone for ordering a St Clements mocktail at the bar. Fun sponge! Yes, Bartlett is a bit wacky on the self-optimisation front.

I have never understood why people wear Fitbits and other tracking devices when it is pretty obvious how many hours kip you have had or whether you have managed to peel yourself off the sofa to exercise. But aside from that, the general hoo-ha over his comments revealed our nation's weird relationship with alcohol. Nothing matters more to the British than showing you like a drink and a laugh.

We are perhaps the only country in the world to size up potential prime ministers in terms of whether they are someone we would go for a pint with, as though the ability to while away an hour over a packet of pork scratchings means you could trust them with the nuclear codes. We try to outcompete each other with hangover stories; mark rites of passage with alcohol; use the word lightweight as an insult.

In Britain, your attitude to alcohol is seen as your attitude to life. Sobriety is for joyless control freaks who are, frankly, un-British. Was the Empire built by people who could have days of their life ruined by half a bottle of Pinot Grigio, goddammit? But uncool or un-British as it may be, what Bartlett said rang very true for me and, I suspect, for many middle-aged mums.

Several 40-something girlfriends have mentioned that they cannot handle the hangovers any more. Some of this may be hormonal: during menopause, your body's ability to metabolise alcohol slows down. The reaction to Bartlett's comments exposes a deep discomfort with the idea that moderate drinking might have negative effects. Many people defend their drinking habits as essential to social life and relaxation.

Yet for an increasing number, especially in middle age, the costs outweigh the benefits. The British tendency to equate drinking with fun and sociability is so ingrained that any deviation is seen as a personal attack. But perhaps it is time to reconsider our national relationship with alcohol. We do not have to become teetotalers, but we can be more honest about the trade-offs.

After all, if a couple of glasses of wine can derail three days, that is a high price for a brief buzz. Clare Foges shares her own journey from heavy drinker to near abstinence, and finds that life is still enjoyable, perhaps even more so, without the haze of alcohol





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