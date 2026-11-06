From parades to tributes: A 2026 guide to Veterans Day events in San Diego County

Veterans Day tributes, concerts and parades are slated across San Diego to honor military veterans

United States Navy band marching down the parade. Thousands of residents, community leaders, line the parade route along N Harbor Dr. to pay tribute to America’s heroes – the Veterans of our Armed Forces in Embarcadero in San Diego, California.

Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 and communities will assemble to salute those who served in the nation’s military. Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, the day World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918. At the 11th hour, on the 11th day, in the 11th month of 1918, an armistice was signed, marking the end of the “Great War.

Also read SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: The Military In San Diego

” In 1954, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars. Here is a guide to Veterans Day events across San Diego County. Most events are free and happen on or around Nov. 11. A Veterans Day ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor in the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd.

During a dedication ceremony, 14 heroes will be added to the Wall of Honor. VisitThe Army and Navy Academy and the Rotary Clubs of Carlsbad will host their annual Veterans Day Military Review from 10:45 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the academy’s Stephen M. Bliss Stadium, 2600 Carlsbad Blvd. The guest speaker is Col. Jason Shick, Brigade commander, U.S. Army Cadet Command.

Highlights include a military parade, flyover by the Salute Formation Flying Team, military review by the Academy’s Corps of Cadets, wreath presentation and the playing of taps. VisitA Veterans Day ceremony is from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the Memorial Park Amphitheater, 373 Park Way. The guest speaker is Mayor John McCann. After the ceremony, attendees can attend a reception at the Fleet Reserve Association, 288 Third Ave.

The event is jointly sponsored by VFW Post 2111, American Legion Post 434 and Fleet Reserve Association Branch 61. The Silver Strand Veterans Day Half Marathon, 10 Miler, 12K and 5K along the Silver Strand with finish at Coronado State Beach takes place Nov. 8, organized by KOZ Events to benefit Life Sports Foundation. A beach party will be held at the finish with entertainment and beergarten.

VisitThe Coronado Concert Band, Musica Vitale and Crown City Chorale will perform a Veterans Day Tribute at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Coronado Middle School, Granzer Hall, 550 F Ave. Free admission; donations appreciated. The American Legion Post 303 and El Cajon Veterans Coalition host a celebration of all veterans at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the flagpole by the courthouse in downtown El Cajon, near 250 E. Main St. Email alpost303adj@gmail.com.

American Legion San Dieguito Post 416 will hold a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 with speakers and patriotic music at 210 W. F St. There will be burgers and brats afterward and live music from 2 to 5 p.m. Visit United States Marine Corps Band marching down the parade in Embarcadero on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 in San Diego, California. The American Legion J.B.

Clark Post 149 Escondido, Brothers of 6 Charities and Disabled American Veterans host the annual North County VetFest parade and festival from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Festivities include a parade starting at Grape Day Park on Broadway at 9:30 a.m. and going south on Broadway and then around the park. There will be patriotic storefront decorations and military history displays. At 11 a.m. at Post 149, there will be a ceremony, lunch, live band and military displays.

VisitThe ceremony hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, John R. Simpson Post 1513 is at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in front of the Wall of Courage at Grape Day Park, 321 North Broadway. The annual event is a tribute to the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families. VisitThe Veterans Day parade honoring all who served starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Main Avenue and Fallbrook Street and concludes at the corner of Alvarado Street.

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There will be fire trucks, youth groups, classic cars, military vehicles and local dignitaries. The grand marshal is retired Marine Col. William Stehle. A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Village Square, followed by free lunch and activities at the Charles E. Swisher VFW Post 1924 at 1175 Old Stage Road.

VisitThe community will honor local service members from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Dunes Park, 700 Seacoast Drive. There will be live music, food and drink and kids activities. Parade and festival with music and food is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Pepper Park, 3299 Tidelands Ave.

The parade with marching bands, car clubs, walking groups, floats, and community groups honoring local veterans, starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at noon; hosted by the Maytime Band Association. Free admission. VisitThe Veterans Association of North County hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all those who served from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave. The keynote speaker is Marine Corps veteran Chip Dykes.

Highlights include words from Navy Chaplain Lt. Edwin Handley and performance by singer Eve Nasby. The ceremony will be followed by free lunch. Admission is free; RSVP atVFW Post 7907 and the Poway Veterans Park Committee host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Park, 14134 Midland Road.

VisitThe Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial Association will host its annual Veterans Day event, including a musical prelude and ceremony, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial, Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place. The keynote speaker is Steve Toth, retired U.S. Marine, aviator, nonprofit leader and retired manufacturing leader for large medical device companies. Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Gen. J.P.

Holland Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars will participate along with Boy Scout Troop 685 and the Westview High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. VisitHosted by La Valle Coastal Club from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at 5690 Cancha de Golf, with proceeds going to veteran programs, including local nonprofit Foundation for Women Warriors, Workshops for Warriors and Freedom Dogs.

The event will feature a four-person scramble, silent auction before golf and a live auction during lunch. Cost is $60 per non-veteran player; $29 for veterans. Register by Nov. 6 atA Veterans Day ceremony themed “Guardians of the Promise: The 250-Year Unbroken Line” is at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive South.

The event honors the citizens who have made “a sacred oath to defend the United States Constitution and a cause higher than themselves. ” The keynote speaker is Donnie Edwards, former NFL Linebacker and founder of Best Defense Foundation and Master of Ceremonies is Jason Austell, San Diego news anchor and journalist. The Marine Band San Diego will perform patriotic overtures alongside the National Anthem and God Bless America, sung by vocalist Lily Brodie.

Highlights include an aerial flyover and dedication of plaques commemorating America’s Semiquincentennial and the 250-year mosaic of courage. After the program, there will be The Guardians’ Gathering honoring veterans, active-duty service members, military families and supporters along with live music by the Full Strength Band and food and beverage vendors. Free admission.

VisitThe Veterans Day Parade returns this year from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 marching down Harbor Drive along San Diego Bay, between the County Administration Center and the USS Midway Museum. The parade features bands, floats, ceremonial vehicles and marching units from veterans groups, businesses and community service and civic groups with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria as local grand marshal. The parade will commemorate the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

Grand marshals include military who served during Operation Desert Storm. The lead grand marshal is Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy combat pilot, engineer and NASA astronaut. VisitA Veteran’s Day ceremony is at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Logan Heights Veterans Memorial Monument across from Chicano Park.

The program includes taps, raising of the flag, the national anthem, prayers, speakers and the reading of names of past veterans. Guest speakers include retired Marine Master Sgt. Tony Hernandez and retired Navy Cmdr. Enrique Molina IV.

Recruits from Marine Corps Recruit Depot recreate the famed photograph of the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima during a San Diego Veterans Day Parade. The Navy Band Southwest will perform at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 featuring the Brass Band and the Woodwind Quintet will play at 5 p.m. Nov. 13 as part of Fleet Week at The Valley, 1640 Camino Del Rio North. Free admission.

The Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade around San Diego Bay featuring boats decorated with flags, banners and patriotic displays starts at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 from Shelter Island and will pass Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, the USS Midway Museum and Seaport Village. VisitA program of patriotic marches, classical pieces, popular selections along with military anthems is from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Jacobs Music Center, 750 B St. Admission is free.

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VisitA Veterans Day ceremony titled, “A Salute to Special Operations” is from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11, at Miramar National Ceremony, 5795 Nobel Dr. The keynote speaker is retired Navy Capt. Brian Cunningham, who served as Naval Special Warfare Officer and currently serves as executive vice president of Strategy & Growth at QuSecure. VisitAn afternoon of music celebrating the nation’s military members is from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 8 at Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park.

The concert features patriotic songs performed by the Navy Band Wind Ensemble and San Diego Civic organist Raul Prieto Ramirez. Admission is free. VisitShip tours, military displays, rides, food vendors and live music from the Navy Band will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Naval Base San Diego, 32nd Street Naval Station. Admission is free.

VisitThe annual Military Family Day is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Broadway Pier, 1000 Harbor Drive. Highlights will include live music, entertainment, military displays, games and educational activities. Free for military families. Registration required atThe nonprofit San Diego Veterans For Peace will display its “Hometown Arlington West Memorial” from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 on the front lawn of the USS Midway Museum, 910 N. Harbor Drive.

Chapter veterans from branches of the military will honor nearly 300 fallen service members from Southern California who have died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, with special memorial markers. VisitSeaWorld San Diego honors active-duty military members and veterans of the U.S. armed forces with a weekend tribute and free admission Nov. 7-9 during the Red, White & Blue Salute. Highlights will include daily flag ceremony, fireworks Nov. 7-8 and Hero’s Salute at Orca Encounter.

The park offers free one-day admission tickets to veterans, active-duty military and three family members through the Waves of Honor program. Register atThe USS Midway Museum offers free admission to U.S. military veterans and one guest during the month of November in honor of Veterans Day. Free tickets are at the museum’s ticket booth on Navy Pier with proof of service. Also, there’s year-round free admission for active-duty military and active-duty reservists.

VisitFoundation for Women Warriors hosts a free online screening of “Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots” at 4 p.m. Nov. 18. The documentary highlights the heroic sacrifices of women who served in the U.S. military. VisitFrom 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 starting at Broadway Pier, 1000 N Harbor Drive. and ending at Ruocco Park. The event in partnership with the Navy Race Team, welcomes participants of all ages and abilities.

After-race festivities include refreshments, awards ceremonies, and activities for kids. Register online by Nov. 9 for $10-$65 atThe San Marcos Veterans Day Ceremony is at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, 1243 Borden Road. Speakers include Mayor Rebecca Jones. The master of ceremonies is retired Army Col.

Greg Rassatt. The ceremony will include California State University San Marcos Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets, Woodland Park Middle School and Scout troops. Music will be performed by members of the Mission Hills High School and San Marcos High School choirs and the San Elijo Middle School Jazz Band. Bring lawn chairs.

VisitMembers of Santee Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, American Legion Riders and the Santee Community Foundation will hold a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Santee Veterans Memorial Monument, at the corner of Mast Boulevard and Fanita Parkway. The City of Santee has a self-guided Veterans Day walk throughout the day on Nov. 11 at the Santee Veterans Memorial Monument, at Mast Boulevard and Fanita Parkway.

There will be more than 140 banners displayed as part of the City’s Santee Hometown Heroes Banner Program. VisitThe city of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach VFW Post 5431 will host a Veterans Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. The Camp Pendleton Young Marines will serve as Color Guard and the Santa Fe Christian school band will perform patriotic music.

There will be a “Feathers From Heaven” release of doves. Light refreshments will be served. VisitPresented by the Valley Center-Pauma Music Boosters, featuring the Valley Center High School jazz band and marching band and VC Middle School advanced band, at 1 p.m. Nov. 11, with lunch at noon in the Valley Center High School’s Maxine Theater, 31322 Cole Grade Road. Service members are encouraged to wear their uniforms.

Admission is free. The Music Boosters will sell lunch and treats, starting at noon. The annual Valley Center Veterans Day Program is from 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 at the Valley Center Cemetery, 28953 Miller Road.

Arrive at 10:30 a.m.; ceremony starts at 11 a.m. VisitAn archive dating back to the Civil War documenting 325 veterans who are buried in Valley Center Cemetery, can be viewed at the Valley Center History Museum as part of permanent salute to veterans exhibit, “Honoring Our Local Heroes. ” The archive was prepared by the Valley Center Historical Society and Valley Center chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

The exhibit includes military memorabilia, historic documents, medals, dog tags, uniforms and original Civil War discharge certificate along with profiles of 12 local residents who served in the Civil War. The museum, 29200 Cole Grade Road, is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. In honor of Veterans Day, the museum will be closed Nov. 11.

VisitThe Vista Veterans Day ceremony is from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial Park, 267 S. Santa Fe Ave. There will be presentations to honor veterans, guest speakers and a salute to the service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans. Visit