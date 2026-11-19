A pandemic, four presidential elections, and countless Marvel movies later, 'GTA 6' has finally arrived. Here's what happened while we waited.

was released on Sept. 17, 2013, Barack Obama was still president, Kim and Kanye's first kid, North West, was 3 months old, and the iPhone 5s hadn't even hit stores yet.

Thirteen years, a Joe Biden administration sandwiched between two Trump ones, one global pandemic, and approximately a billion Marvel movies later, we're finally gettingThe long-awaited sequel arrives on Nov. 19, 2026 (so long-awaited, in fact, that it became a meme in itself —"We got ___ beforeWe went from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple's big innovation at the time was unlocking your phone with your fingerprint..

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When the mobile game launched in 2016, people were wandering all over the place, trying to catch the virtual creatures. In 2013, it was only legal in some states; the Supreme Court's landmark 2015 decision legalized it across the country. The internet, in some sort of delirious fugue state, argued for years over the colors of a dress and whether someone saidThe Fyre Festival happened.

In 2017, people paid thousands of dollars for a luxury music festival in the Bahamas, only to end up with disaster-relief tents and sad cheese sandwiches. Scientists took the first-ever picture of a black hole in 2019. Turns out photographing something 55 million light-years away was easier than finishing A global pandemic happened. COVID-19 shut the world down and killed over 7.1 million people.

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Everyone else started making sourdough bread. The Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016 after 108 years — and Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in 2022. People started paying millions of dollars for digital pictures of cartoon apes.

The NFT boom came and went, but for a brief period, some folks truly believed JPEGs of bored monkeys were the future of finance.on Sept. 8, 2022, aged 96, and Britain got its first king in over 70 years. Also: Brexit happened — and Britain went through six prime ministers. Jake Paul went from making internet videos to fighting Mike Tyson. The former Vine/YouTube star defeated the iconic boxer in a highly publicized Netflix match in 2024.

LeBron James played in the NBA with his own son. In 2024, he and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together.came out are now teenagers. Anyone born on Sept. 17, 2013, is now 13 years old — still too young for