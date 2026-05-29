From Nightclubs to Stardom: Clint Black's New Book Chronicles His Musical Journey

Discover how Clint Black, once a struggling young artist, navigated the music industry's highs and lows in his new book, 'Killin' Time: Making Time with Clint Black.' Meanwhile, K-pop group BLACKPINK collaborates with Razer for a new gaming collection, and Amazon Prime offers exclusive perks like fast shipping and access to various entertainment services.

Once a struggling young artist performing in nightclubs and hotel bars, Clint Black has since become an iconic singer/songwriter. His new book, 'Killin' Time: Making Time with Clint Black ,' co-authored by Craig Shelburne, delves into his life before his debut hit album and his journey navigating the music industry's ups and downs over nearly four decades.

Meanwhile, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has partnered with gaming company Razer to release a new gaming collection, which comes with a free exclusive photocard. Fans can enjoy this and more with Amazon Prime, including access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Photos, along with fast, free shipping and exclusive shopping events.

Additionally, Audible offers a library of thousands of podcasts, audiobooks, and originals, starting at $14.95 per month, with one credit for any audiobook upon signing up





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