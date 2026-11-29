To Dena Driscoll, the NBA Paints-inspired art now permanently etched onto her arm represents the 'smiley' nature of Sixers stars Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

When Lauren Vidas is at her day job as an attorney, she keeps her sleeves down and focuses on work. But at the end of the day, when she rolls up those sleeves, the pride for her home city of Philadelphia and her passion for sports is evident.

“I’m an attorney and I work in government, but my arms look like the walls by a train track covered in graffiti,” Vidas said. Vidas’ grandfather was a season ticket-holder back when the Eagles played at Franklin Field, so her family has always been passionate about Philadelphia sports. When her grandfather died, her family buried him in an Eagles shirt with a clock radio, a nod to how he used to listen to Birds games.

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She also was there in 2008 when the Phillies won the World Series , and her tattoos represent her die-hard devotion to Philadelphia sports.