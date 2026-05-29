From Moon Race to Mars: A Recap of 'For All Mankind' Ahead of 'Star City' Premiere

'For All Mankind' fans can look forward to the upcoming spin-off, 'Star City', which continues the alternate historical timeline of the space race. Before diving into the new series, here's a recap of key moments from 'For All Mankind' that set the stage for 'Star City'.

As the fifth season of ' For All Mankind ' nears its end, fans can breathe easy knowing that the alternate historical timeline will continue with the upcoming spin-off, ' Star City '.

Set in the 1960s, 'Star City' will delve into the events that allowed the USSR to beat the U.S. to the Moon, providing a unique perspective on the space race from the Soviet side. Before tuning in to 'Star City', here's a recap of key moments from 'For All Mankind' that set the stage for the new series. In the first season, the Soviet Union consistently claims major space race milestones, putting immense pressure on NASA.

The series begins with cosmonaut Alexei Leonov landing on the Moon in June 1969, three weeks ahead of NASA's Apollo 11 mission. This achievement, broadcast worldwide, sparks a wave of urgency at NASA, leading to a rushed Apollo 12 launch.

However, the U.S. is once again outpaced when cosmonaut Anastasia Belikova becomes the first woman to land on the Moon in September 1970. This event prompts the U.S. to begin training women as astronauts. The U.S. finally beats the Soviets in 1973 by establishing Jamestown Base on the Moon, but the Soviet base, Zvezda, is soon founded nearby.

Tensions between the two nations ease with the collaborative Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1983, leading to further cooperation and eventually, a joint arrival on Mars in the 1990s.

'Star City' will feature several important characters from 'For All Mankind', including younger versions of Sergei Nikulov and Irina Morozova. Sergei, a director of Roscosmos, collaborates with NASA engineer Margo Madison on the Apollo-Soyuz mission in Season 2. Their relationship becomes complicated when Sergei is used as a KGB spy and later murdered, seemingly on Irina's orders.

Irina, a political survivalist, takes over Roscosmos after a coup and works with Margo to capture the Goldilocks asteroid, but ends up fired and sent to a gulag. She returns in Season 5 as a director of Kuragin, a Soviet aerospace company investing in Happy Valley. Other notable characters in 'Star City' include Anastasia Belikova and Sasha Polivanov, who may be related to Leonid Polivanov, the Mars governor in 'For All Mankind' Season 5.

The spin-off promises a darker tone, with a 'propulsive paranoid thriller' narrative that explores the ever-present sense of paranoia within the Soviet space program





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