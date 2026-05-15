From Minnesota to Monastic Life: A 19-Year-Old's Remarkable Path as a Reincarnated Lama

Jalue Dorje, a Minnesota teen identified as a reincarnated Tibetan Buddhist lama, embodies a striking duality—his love for rap and video games coexisting with his role as a spiritual leader, now fulfilling prophecies in Nepal's sacred monasteries.

From the basketball courts and gaming consoles of Minneapolis to the sacred halls of Shechen Monastery in Kathmandu , Jalue Dorje’s transformation is both extraordinary and deeply personal.

As a 19-year-old recognized as the reincarnation of the 8th Terchen Taksham Rinpoche, his journey from an ordinary American teenager to a revered Buddhist lama has been anything but conventional. Just months before blessing devotees with a ritual vase and peacock feather, he was pulling all-nighters playing Madden NFL, snacking on pizza rolls, and texting friends about plans to hit TopGolf.

Yet beneath his casual exterior—hip-hop references, Crocs adorned with "The Simpsons" charms, and a fondness for Drake—lies a profound spiritual calling confirmed by the Dalai Lama himself. His life changed dramatically after high school graduation, when he relocated to Mindrolling Monastery in northern India, leaving behind familiar comforts for robes of maroon and gold





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Buddhism Reincarnation Lama Kathmandu Spiritual Journey

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