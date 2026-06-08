From Michael Jackson to Olivia Rodrigo: This Week's Entertainment Highlights

A roundup of new streaming movies, album releases, TV shows, and a video game, including the Michael Jackson biopic, Olivia Rodrigo's third album, and Keith Urban's covers collection.

The Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is still moonwalking its way to $900 million in theaters, but it will also be available to watch at home starting June 9 on major platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video and YouTube for $24.99.

The film, sanctioned by Jackson's estate, has been described by AP film writer Jake Coyle as a conventional biopic that throws a sequin glove over the pop star's tarnished legacy, shrouding his complications in a glossy production. Meanwhile, 'Song Sung Blue' arrives on Netflix on June 13, starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman as two halves of a Neil Diamond tribute act from Milwaukee. AP critic Mark Kennedy called it big-hearted but misguided.

The romantic drama 'It Ends With Us,' starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, ends its legal feud and streams on Hulu on June 9. Kennedy noted it unevenly balances domestic violence themes within a rom-com. For cinephiles, Abbas Kiarostami's 'Where is the Friend's House' becomes available on Kanopy on June 12, a film Greta Gerwig calls perfect





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