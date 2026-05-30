From Luxury to Struggle: Karl Lagerfeld's Heiress Cat Choupette Now Broke

Choupette, the once-wealthy cat of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, is now facing financial difficulties. Lagerfeld's former housekeeper is supporting Choupette while challenging Lagerfeld's will in court.

Choupette , once dubbed the world's richest cat, is now facing financial struggles after the death of her owner, renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld . The pure-bred Birman, who was accustomed to a life of luxury including private jets and a personal chef, has been left with nothing from Lagerfeld's estate.

According to Francoise Cacote, Lagerfeld's former housekeeper, they have received no inheritance money, and she now supports Choupette part-time while living with her own family. Lagerfeld had expressed his wish for Choupette to be well taken care of, but his will is currently being challenged in court due to claims of unsound mind. French law does not allow animals to inherit money or property, so Ms. Cacote has had to hire expensive lawyers to claim the inheritance in her name.

Choupette, now 14, had previously lived a lavish lifestyle in Lagerfeld's £10million Paris home, eating from designer bowls. However, she now shares an apartment with Ms. Cacote's family and their rescue cat. Despite her changed circumstances, Choupette continues to be loved and cared for, much like Lagerfeld had wished





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Choupette Karl Lagerfeld Inheritance Financial Struggles Fashion Designer

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