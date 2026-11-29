Las Vegas and California wine country hold four of 2027's hardest tables to book, from a seasonal Michael Mina menu at Bellagio to a live-fire feast in Sonoma.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. From a 10-course dinner at Las Vegas’ Bellagio to a $1,900-per-person immersive spectacle, 2027’s most extravagant food experiences promise more than a meal. Northern California’s Savor Sonoma returns after a sold-out debut, while BottleRock pairs Napa’s restaurants and wines with three days of music. Reservations and VIP tickets are limited, and BottleRock’s premium passes typically sell out before its musical lineup is announced.

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The new year is right around the corner, and with it come some of the most exclusive gourmet experiences you can imagine, right here on the West Coast. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill food festivals or the occasional wine-pairing dinner. Instead, they’re epic happenings, ranging from the most expensive dining “performance” on the planet to what is arguably the most delicious and sophisticated music festival anywhere.