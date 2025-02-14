From Lacrosse Star to Belichick's Recruit: Gary Merrill's Unlikely Journey to UNC

Gary Merrill, a standout athlete at St. Anthony's High School, has committed to playing both football and lacrosse at the University of North Carolina under legendary coach Bill Belichick. This unexpected opportunity came after an impressive junior year on the football field and a remarkable five-peat of lacrosse championships. Merrill's journey highlights his dedication to both sports, his faith, and his commitment to seizing opportunities.

Gary Merrill, a standout St. Anthony's High School midfielder, had everything all planned out as a junior when he committed in 2023 to the University of North Carolina to play lacrosse. Suddenly, everything changed for the all-set senior when then- UNC football coach Mack Brown wanted Merrill, the Friars’ quarterback on the gridiron, to play two sports for the Tar Heels in late November. \“Originally, I didn’t know if I wanted to play both if I got the opportunity,” Merrill told The Post.

Then, on Dec. 11, the sports world was rocked when legendary eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick was named UNC’s head football coach. “I was speechless at first,” said Merrill, who grew up a Packers fan and admired how Belichick and Tom Brady “would always find a way to win.” Last week, Merrill, who said he developed deep faith during his four years at the prestigious Catholic school, dually committed to North Carolina for football under arguably the greatest coach in the game’s history. \Belichick’s son, Stephen, played lax at Rutgers and former Patriots wideout and two-time Super Bowl champ Chris Hogan also participated in the stick sport, so Merrill is extra confident that his new coach “loves the lacrosse guys.” New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick speaks to the crowd at Dean Smith Center during halftime of the Tar Heels basketball team’s win over LaSalle on Dec. 14, 2024. Another sign of the faith Merrill developed at the South Huntington school was when he signed without even interacting with the historic football figure. “I don’t want to be like I’m some hotshot trying to talk to him; I don’t want to pressure him or anything,” said Merrill, who added that recruiting technicalities halted their chances to interact. \Merrill chose the academically rigorous school, where a 74 is a failing mark, just days before his freshman year started. He passed on public school to be better recognized on the football field. “Long Island football is a lot different than the Catholic league,” he said. “There’s way better competition,” Merrill added of playing at the private school. While most students take a challenging standardized entrance exam months ahead of the semester, Merrill had to face the music in a sudden interview with the school’s brass. “Going to St. Anthony’s probably became the best decision I ever made,” Merrill said. “If I didn’t, I know I wouldn’t have been looked at for football like I was. Playing for Belichick probably never would have happened.” St. Anthony’s varsity football coach, Joe Minucci, first thought Merrill was poised for greatness after a dominant performance in week three of his junior year against Cardinal Hayes. “At the time, we had three people battling for starting quarterback. After that game, the rest was history,” Minucci, also the school’s athletic director, told The Post. As a sophomore the year prior in 2022, Merrill was offered a backup spot on the varsity football team but made the bittersweet yet mature decision to pass on the opportunity. Merrill rationalized that more on-field experience at the JV level would help in the long run, even though it meant missing the school’s most recent title that season — a dominant performance over 2021 champion Iona Prep of Westchester. “I’ve always wanted to win a Catholic league championship,” Merrill said. “But I think, ultimately, I made the right decision because of the opportunity now.





