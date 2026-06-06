From KATSEYE to Lorde, See the Best Gov Ball Outfits of 2026

Next up? Stray Kids and Jennie, among others.

this weekend. You know what that means? That, on top of performances galore, we will also get plenty of outfit inspiration from some of our favorite artists.since the festival kicked off in NYC's Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Friday afternoon, you've come to the right place because we will be rounding up all of the best Gov Ball outfits that you don't want to miss throughout the festival's three-day run.

First up, it's, of course, day one. Day one of Gov Ball 2026 started with a bang, with performances from the likes of Lorde, Baby Keem, KATSEYE, Pierce the Veil, and more.

's sister, Absolutely, brought a touch of whimsy in a custom steampunk-inspired Victorian-style corset gown, with her flashy ring in tow. We even got to see someregalia courtesy of Yoshi T of WHATMORE, prophesying the team's second win in the 2026 NBA Championship finals that same night. , Kali Uchis, Wet Leg, Ravyn Lenae, and many more take to the festival's stages, while day three will bring us BLACKPINK's, and more. Suffice to say, the fashion is just getting started!

Scroll on to see all the Gov Ball 2026 outfits from day one, and be sure to come back as we update this post over the weekend as new looks pop up.is a freelance writer, editor, and translator specializing in culture and fashion content with experience across digital, print, and social media based in Madrid, Spain. She was previously the online editor ofSeason 2 Comes Out—and Who's Guest StarringAstrology Could Explain Why We're So Obsessed With the '90sTo kick off the 2026 season, the No. 1 draft pick and the first player ever signed to the league discuss this historic moment in women’s basketball.





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