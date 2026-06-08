‘From’ Just Took a Page Straight From ‘Lost’ With Its Latest Sci-Fi Twist

From's latest episode introduces a chilling alternate reality twist reminiscent of Lost, but has the potential to execute it better.

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for From Season 4 Episode 7. MGM+'s From has been compared extensively to the popular drama, Lost, thanks to the similarities in the premise of surviving in an isolated area alongside a bunch of strangers where there are new threats and mysteries around each corner — and, of course, there's also the reliable Harold Perrineau.

That being said, one of the fundamental differences between the two shows is that From seems to be mapped out, while Lost is often criticized for losing momentum and coherence in later seasons. It's how From has managed to step away from the pigeonhole of"the horror version of Lost," but Season 4, Episode 7 blurs this line again as the horror series takes a page right out of Lost's final season.

That's not to say the show will be following Lost's messy trajectory, as there's a chance From could be executing the twist better than its predecessor.

'From' Season 4 Introduces a 'Lost'-Inspired Complication As the residents of Fromville are reeling from the revelations of reincarnation, mushroom trips, murderous dolls, heart attacks, golems, and the perpetual sense of dread, Henry is confronting his own personal nightmare. Upon discovering that the Man in Yellow cannibalized his wife, Henry reunites with alcoholism and is on a tragic downward spiral.

However, in Episode 7, things become more complicated and chilling when he envisions himself strapped to a heart monitor in a luxurious bedroom with his son, Victor , tending to him. Apart from how eerie it is to see Victor in a crisp suit and combed-back hair, it is even creepier to witness Henry being tugged back and forth from this vision, especially as his face expresses that mind-bending doubt about Fromville's existence.

Is it a hallucination or something more? Related 8 Mystery Shows That Are Even Better the Second Time Around This is your sign to rewatch 'Twin Peaks.

' Posts By Jiminna Shillingford Fans of Lost may find this added wrinkle familiar, as the island drama ended its six-season run with the"flash sideways," an alternate reality where the original plane crash never happened, and the survivors make it to LAX intact. As such, Henry's visions have the potential to set up a similar sci-fi angle of a different timeline where Fromville doesn't exist, and it is all a figment of Henry's imagination — possibly Tabitha's too, considering Season 3, when she woke up in a hospital outside the town after falling off the lighthouse.

Or, more likely, it is simply a hallucination that allows the show to navigate theories about the mystery of Fromville in a fun, mind-bending, and chilling way.

'From' Is Cleverly Adding More Twists Ahead of Its Final Season That being said, Season 6 of Lost is notoriously one of its most divisive, with the flash-sideways making up a huge portion of why. The alternate timeline seemed like another last-ditch idea to justify a new season after their flash-forwards and flash-backwards, especially with the confusion around the hydrogen bomb that may or may not have split the timelines or the polarizing Lost series finale.

So, even as From takes inspiration from Lost's what-if timeline, the MGM+ show needs to be careful about how it approaches its newest sci-fi twist. Fortunately, there are already a few indicators that hint at the future success of this new story element. Before the visions start, Henry is in a drunken stupor and unintentionally consumes a drop of Sophia's blood, who we know is actually the Man in Yellow wreaking havoc from the inside.

Though the connection between the blood and hallucinations has not been explicit, the correlation is strong enough to suggest that the alternate reality is simply another means of chipping away at the townsfolk's sanity, which is fitting for this nightmarish purgatory. If this is the case, there is a lower chance that the storyline will overpower the storytelling, especially since From's fifth and final season is already being mapped out.

Even though introducing a potential alternate dimension is the most Lost thing From has done, it does so with precision and cleverness that bode well for the effectiveness of this storyline within the context of absurd horror. If anything, Henry's hallucinations are simply a cheeky way to poke at theories around what Fromville really is — another dimension, hell's waiting room, or a collective nightmare?

If we know anything about From, it's that we'll be kept guessing until the last second, all while we witness the devastating destruction of the townsfolk's grip on reality. From TV-MA Mystery Drama Horror Science Fiction Release Date February 20, 2022 Powered by Expand Collapse





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