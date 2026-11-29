From Jumbo to Kancil: Elevating Indonesian Animation
Visinema Studios announces Kancil, a sci-fi action comedy animation recasting Indonesian folklore for modern audiences, following the success of Jumbo with themes of family and self-discovery.
The image shows a suited hero in a helmet with a glowing blue visor, crouched mid-landing in a cloud of dust on a neon-lit city street at sunset.2026 titled “From ‘ Jumbo’ to ‘ Kancil’: Elevating the Next Generation of Indonesian Animation.
” “Jumbo” drew more than 10 million admissions in Indonesia. , when Visinema presented the project at the Future Project platform of the inaugural JAFF Market. The film has now completed development and pre-production, including visual development, world-building, casting and voice recording. The film recasts Kancil, a familiar figure from Indonesian folklore, in a sci-fi action comedy.
Here, Kancil is a clever and resourceful young boy who is unexpectedly pulled into a dangerous adventure and becomes an unlikely hero. Alongside the action, humor and sci-fi elements, the story deals with family, belonging and self-discovery.
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