Abdul El-Sayed's transition team director previously claimed Zionists were 'controlling' U.S. politics, while Tyler Perry co-chairs Georgia's team.

Strobe Talbott, former deputy secretary of state and Brookings Institution president, dies at 80Democrats, Republicans find rare common ground when asked what they're thankful for Universities, schools nationwide use Thanksgiving as chance to promote 'Day of Mourning' and decolonization Politics, money and Thanksgiving dinner: Just two words can help avoid argument 2026's biggest political turkeys: Scandals, gaffes and other memorable unfortunate moments from this yearA look at how the Trumps spend their Thanksgiving holiday through the yearsHoliday staples still surging ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.

Economist shares how to save on the spread Pritzker accused of turning education tax credit into partisan fight by opting out of program: 'Sad to see'Socialists on blast for pledging to weed money out of politics but accepting business execs' checks anywayPresidential contender's 'remarkably tone-deaf’ move against Trump triggers parental uproar: 'Unconscionable'Coming up on the Friday, November 27 edition of ‘Special Report’US touts strong GDP growth as officials highlight cooling inflationNational Review columnist Caroline Downey and Democratic strategist Al Mottur join 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Abdul El-Sayed's Senate victory in Michigan. The panel discusses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's rising influence and the impact on the 2028 Democratic primary.

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On the heels of the blue wave in the 2026 U.S. midterms, incoming Democratic leaders are tapping an eclectic mix of political veterans, business executives and entertainment figures to help shape their transitions into power. From a Hollywood mogul and former Biden administration officials to figures with ties to Republican leaders, the appointments offer an early glimpse into the people Democrats are turning to as they prepare to govern — and the experience and connections they hope to bring into their new administrations.