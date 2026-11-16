From Hobby to 60 Million: How the Host of a Hit Podcast Builds Bridges Through Simplicity

Reflecting on his journey from a pandemic-era hobby with minimal equipment to a global phenomenon generating millions, the podcast host emphasizes simplifying complex topics and prioritizing human connection over raw data to maintain relevance in an AI-driven media landscape.

Content produced by LA Times Studios is developed from press releases, announcements and contributor content. Independent of the L.A. Times Newsroom. Questions?

Please email studios@latimes.com. ” as a pandemic-era hobby, recorded with a $100 microphone, GarageBand and “a sock over the microphone. ” The first episode got about 27 or 28 downloads, and two of them were his best friends. Today the show has passed, and Bartlett said it could forecast “probably about 60 or 70 million dollars this year” with a production team of about 15.

Also read Kalki 2898 AD Dominates Global Box Office With $100 Million Debut

Speaking in New York, to LA Times Studios’ Faith Pinnow, Bartlett said a visit to a prison shaped his approach to the show. A young offender told him he couldn’t listen to one recommended episode “because you guys used big words. ” “My job isn’t to accelerate my learning,” Bartlett said.

Instead, he sees himself as “a bridge to the listener who has the lowest understanding of the subject matter,” and he has to “continually fight against my own urge of looking intelligent and to simplify and to simplify and to simplify. ”He said the show’s audience is about evenly split between men and women and runs “from 16 years old to 66 years old. ” He credits that range to “keeping the bridge wide.

Advertisement

” With AI-generated content on the rise, Bartlett said he is “doubling more and more down” on human connection.

“If you just do information, you’re going to struggle in the world that we’re heading towards,” he said. “It’s the lived experience that’s wrapped around the information that makes all the difference. ” He doesn’t call himself a journalist.

“I have a huge amount of admiration for journalism,” he said, “and I don’t have those skills. I have conversations with people. ” Even so, he said the show has had a full-time PhD medical fact-checker on staff for about a year and a half, and it adds on-screen pop-ups and fact-checking notes.

“We don’t want to ever suppress people’s ideas,” he said, but “when it matters the most,” the audience should be able to rely on the information being accurate.who use its software, and it partners closely with nearly 10 of them. He pitches it as an alternative to “the fragmentation vultures,” meaning outside firms that split up a creator’s events, brand deals and data. Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C.

Advertisement

She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news. Human ResourcesTop 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles CountyMake Legal Filings Easy With a LegalZoom Promo Code September 2026