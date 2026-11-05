From Hits No. 4 on Netflix U.S. Chart After MGM+ Season 3 Launch

MGM+ horror series From reaches fourth place on Netflix U.S. Top 10 following the debut of its third season, driven by perfect critical scores and new streaming availability.

The horror television series From has secured the fourth position on Netflix's United States Top 10 television rankings as of November 4, 2026. This achievement follows the platform's acquisition of the first three seasons from MGM+, introducing the critically acclaimed show to a significantly broader subscriber base. The series has maintained its presence on the chart for the past two weeks, indicating a sustained surge in viewer interest and engagement. The One About Matthew Perry currently holds the top spot, followed by Nobody Wants No in second place and WWE Raw in third place. The remaining entries in the top ten include The Fall of El Mayo, Mistletoe Murders, Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell, A Couple of Lies, Love Is Blind, and Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike.

Streaming Launch Drives Chart Ascension

The addition of From to Netflix's library last month served as the primary catalyst for its current ranking success. By making the complete first three seasons available simultaneously, the platform allowed new audiences to binge the content, thereby accelerating word-of-mouth recommendations. The show, which originally premiered on MGM+ in 2022, was already the network's most-watched series before this strategic distribution move. The transition to a global streaming giant has effectively amplified its reach beyond its initial cable audience, demonstrating the power of multi-platform distribution strategies in modern television consumption.

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Unanimous Critical Acclaim Boosts Visibility

High critical ratings have played a vital role in sustaining the show's popularity on streaming charts. Season 1 holds an impressive 96% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 earned a 93% approval rating. The third season, which recently debuted on Netflix, boasts a perfect 100% score from critics, reflecting universal praise for its narrative execution and horror elements. These stellar metrics encourage algorithmic recommendations on streaming platforms and entice potential viewers who rely on aggregate review scores to guide their entertainment choices. The consistent quality across all three seasons has created a strong foundation for the series to attract and retain new subscribers.

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Production Team and Cast Details

John Griffin created the series, with Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender serving as executive producers. Harold Perrineau leads the ensemble cast as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of the mysterious town where the story unfolds. The supporting cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Scott McCord, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, and Elizabeth Saunders. The plot centers on a group of individuals trapped in a town from which no one can escape. Their survival struggles intensify after sunset, when monstrous creatures emerge from the surrounding forest to threaten anyone caught outside. This premise has captivated audiences since the show's initial debut on MGM+.

Future Season Timeline and Market Impact

The fourth season of From has not yet premiered, with industry expectations placing its arrival in Spring 2027. This gap between the release of Season 3 and the upcoming fourth installment allows the series to maintain its streaming presence on Netflix while building anticipation for the next chapter. The show's success on Netflix contributes to MGM+'s broader strategy of leveraging successful original content to drive subscriptions and cross-platform visibility. As the series continues to chart, it reinforces the trend of horror dramas achieving mainstream popularity through strategic streaming placements and consistent critical acclaim.