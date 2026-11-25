MGM+ mystery series From dominates Netflix with 1.545 billion minutes viewed, marking its fourth consecutive week at number one and outpacing major original productions.

The MGM+ horror-mystery series From has achieved a unprecedented milestone on Netflix, accumulating 1.545 billion minutes viewed during the tracking week of November 9-15. This performance makes it the top-rated acquired TV show on the platform, surpassing long-standing rivals like Grey's Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, and Bluey. The series represents a significant victory for the studio as it leverages the global reach of Netflix to expand its audience ahead of its final chapter.

This achievement marks the fourth consecutive week that From has topped the Top 10 Acquired TV Shows chart while surpassing the one-billion-minute mark. Nielsen data confirms that this is the first time an acquired series has sustained such high viewership for four straight weeks since Suits accomplished the feat in 2023. The consistent demand highlights a unique phenomenon where older episodes drive immediate, massive engagement for a show whose latest content remains exclusive to another network.

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Comparative Dominance in Streaming Metrics

From outperformed every original Netflix series during the same week, including major high-budget productions. The competition included The Rings of Power, which garnered 866 million minutes on Prime Video for that specific period. By racking up 1.545 billion minutes, From demonstrated that acquired content can rival or exceed the studio's most expensive original investments. This success places the show in an exclusive tier of streaming powerhouses, proving its enduring appeal to both returning fans and new viewers discovering the mystery.

Strategic Release Patterns and Viewer Retention

The viewing surge stems from Netflix adding the first three seasons, totaling 40 episodes, to its library on October 19. While Netflix profits from this extensive back-catalog, new episodes of Season 4 remain exclusive to MGM+, which premiered on April 19. This hybrid model allows the show to maintain momentum on a global platform while driving subscribers to the premium service for real-time updates. The strategy ensures that the large influx of new viewers attracted by the Netflix release are funneled toward the exclusive content.

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Creative Origins and Upcoming Final Season

Created by John Griffin, the series revolves around a sinister small town that traps anyone who enters it, forcing survivors to contend with terrifying nightmarish creatures each night. The show has drawn frequent comparisons to the works of Stephen King due to its atmospheric dread and supernatural elements. Recent years have seen a boom in King adaptations on streaming services, including IT: Welcome to Derry and Carrie, but From has carved its own distinct niche. It stands alongside other successful genre entries like HBO Max's Crystal Lake adaptation, yet maintains a unique identity that has captivated audiences globally.

Production Outlook and Resolution Plans

MGM+ officially renewed the series for a fifth and final season in April, just days before the fourth season debuted on their platform. This upcoming chapter is scheduled to resolve the long-running mysteries that have generated intense fan theories since the show's inception. The series premiered on MGM+ on February 20, 2022, and is rated TV-MA for mature audiences. With Season 5 approaching, the combination of Netflix's massive new audience and the promise of a concluding storyline positions the show for a significant cultural impact in the coming months.