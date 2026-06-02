From Hiding at My Son's Wedding to Dancing the Night Away: My Menopause Weight Loss Journey

A woman describes her struggle with dramatic weight gain during menopause, how she hid at her son's wedding, and her successful weight loss through a meal replacement programme, leading to newfound confidence and freedom.

Standing in front of the mirror before my son's wedding in March 2023, I felt crushed. At a size 18, my expensive dress was bigger than any I had worn in my life, and I had it taken out another two inches at the last minute.

At 13 and a half stone, I was so much bigger than I had been just a year before. I had been a confident size 12 for years, maintaining a healthy weight of around 10 stone. I swam three times a week and enjoyed long dog walks. I ate normally and knew I could lose a few pounds by being sensible and cutting out treats if I overindulged.

But when I turned 50 in 2020, I went into full menopause. In just a month, I put on a stone. I was still cooking fresh meals, I was still active, and as the weight piled on, I cut down on portion sizes. But the extra weight just would not shift.

Within a year, I had gained two stone. So I started trying different diets and I would shed a few pounds, but they always piled back on, with interest. My husband Amin tried to reassure me that he still found me attractive, but it was not about how he felt; it was about how I felt. I am only 5 feet 3 inches tall, meaning my BMI was in the obese category, and I hated the way I looked.

It was so frustrating. I felt I could not wear the bright, fashionable clothes I loved, and my confidence nosedived. After months of lockdown, when everyone was thrilled to get back together, I stopped accepting social invitations, no meals out, parties, or even coffee with friends. I felt too embarrassed to see them.

In summer 2021, Amin and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary with a wonderful trip to Barbados. I wore a swimsuit but I always covered up with sarongs. Even in paradise, I felt like a prisoner in my own body. My eldest son Adam announced his engagement the following year.

I was overjoyed for him, but privately I was filled with dread about how I would look at the wedding. For the big day in 2023, I had my hair and makeup done professionally. I wore a beautiful Indian dress and tried to smile for the cameras. But mostly, I avoided everyone, feeling self-conscious and uncomfortable.

When I saw the photographs a few weeks later, I was devastated. It had been such a lovely day celebrating Adam and his beautiful bride, and all I could think was, How did I let myself get to this stage? Those photos were my breaking point. I had wasted our 30th anniversary hiding under sarongs, I had avoided socialising for two years, and now I had hidden at my own son's wedding.

Thankfully, I had another lovely occasion coming up. In September 2024, Zayn, our younger son, announced he was getting married too, and this time I was determined to overcome my weight issues. I had tried the food replacement system LighterLife back in October 2007, to shift the weight I was still carrying after Zayn was born. I lost three and a half stone in three months and kept it off.

I knew it was time for something radical again, so in June 2024, I went on an intense programme to give me a kick start. The 12-week programme involves four meal replacement packs a day, about 600 calories in total, and cost around £2 per pack. Needless to say, the first ten days were brutal. I felt so hungry and exhausted and was ready to quit, but my mentor Lisa was key to my success.

She was available for daily support, and we had weekly group sessions online. Lisa regularly reminded me that the process was designed to rewire my brain around food, by giving it a break from the usual craving and bingeing cycle. I also liked the mindfulness and cognitive behavioural elements. In our weekly sessions, we often delved into uncomfortable territory, examining the core reasons for our eating habits, our relationship with food, and our emotional triggers.

For me, being in the right headspace was the key to keeping it up. The first two weeks were so difficult, I really needed the online support. But quickly, I learned I was not always as hungry as I thought. Often, my body needed water, not food.

I learned to distract myself when triggers came up too, which led to a newfound love of pampering myself with face masks and hair oils. Within weeks, I felt lighter and more energetic. I could jog up stairs without getting breathless and carry my grandson Gabriel without wanting to hand him over after a few minutes. My morning walks with friends became enjoyable again, not embarrassing struggles where I had to constantly slow down.

By the time of Zayn's wedding in September 2024, I had lost over three stone. I felt amazing, wearing a stunning outfit and dancing the night away. I did not hide from anyone. I was free to be fully myself.

The transformation was not just physical; it was mental. I had broken the cycle of shame and regained my confidence. Now, I look in the mirror and see a woman who is proud of her journey, not a woman hiding in plain sight. The road was hard, but it was worth every hungry moment.

I have learned that true change comes from within, and sometimes you need a radical reset to find your way back to yourself





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Menopause Weight Gain Weight Loss Journey Meal Replacement Diet Body Image Emotional Transformation

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