From Heavy Drinker to Sober Curious: Why Middle-Aged Mums Are Rethinking Alcohol

Columnist Clare Foges reflects on her own shift from a heavy drinking lifestyle in her twenties and thirties to a near-sober existence in her forties. She discusses the physical realities of aging and alcohol, referencing podcaster Steven Bartlett's controversial comments about the negative impacts of even moderate drinking on sleep, diet, and productivity. The piece examines Britain's cultural obsession with alcohol, where sobriety is often mocked and drinking is linked to social acceptance and national identity, and suggests that many women in their forties are beginning to question this relationship due to worsening hangovers and hormonal changes.

My name is Clare, and I am not an alcoholic. I drink less than ten units a year. As a mother of four young children I go out once in a pink moon (considerably more rare than a blue one) and even then, I let loose to the extent of two glasses of wine.

At Christmas I may go wild and have a single kir royale. Let's get this party started! Things were rather different in my 20s and early 30s. Back then my evening drinks menu ran something like this: glass of Savvy B while applying make-up at home; double vodka, lemon and lime pre-dinner; bottle of prosecco in the restaurant.

Maybe an espresso martini or two after? The idea of ten units spread over a full 365 days would have blown my mind. I could get through ten units an evening, glugging back G&Ts at some sunny garden party while shadows lengthened on the lawn. I was a big drinker, a 'just one more' type, a last one on the dancefloor-playing air-guitar drinker.

And good fun it was, too. So why the change - from Keith Richards to Chief Puritan of the Sobriety Society? As ever, the words of Winston Churchill express it best. The wartime prime minister - who famously enjoyed a pint of Pol Roger champagne with both lunch and dinner - said of his intake: 'I have taken more out of alcohol than alcohol has taken out of me.

' Good for him. But there came a point when I realised alcohol was taking more out of me than I was getting out of it. Clare Foges used to be a big drinker in her 20s and 30s, a 'just one more' type, a last one on the dancefloor-playing air-guitar drinker. As I inched towards my 40s (I'm now 45), I found that even small amounts of booze resulted in a lower-case hangover, writes Clare Foges.

We all know about hangovers with a capital H - those miserable hell-fests brought about by benders with a capital B. But as I inched towards my 40s (I'm now 45), I found that even small amounts of booze resulted in a lower-case hangover. One glass of wine I can get away with. Two? I'll be sluggish, muzzy and hungry as Jabba the Hutt for at least the next day.

And so it was with a nodding head that I watched Diary of a CEO podcaster Steven Bartlett talk about how a couple of glasses of wine 'ruined three days of life because of the domino effect it caused'. Said Bartlett: 'It meant that I got worse sleep that night. I ate more poorly the next day because my dopamine system or cortisol system or whatever was all messed up.

Then I podcasted worse, and I didn't go to the gym the day after, and could track all of this on my Whoop.

' Various celebrities leapt on Bartlett for being the biggest killjoy since Oliver Cromwell cancelled Christmas. Influencer Vogue Williams jibed that he is 'not actually living his life'. Broadcaster Fearne Cotton bantered she 'genuinely sometimes podcasts better on a hangover'. Julia Bradbury said 'life is about progress, not perfection'.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James talked about starting an 'anti-Bartlett cult'. Various commentators launched into him for being unspeakably wet and wimpy. The general hoo-ha over Steven Bartlett's comments revealed our nation's weird relationship with alcohol. You've heard of virtue-signalling: this was vino-signalling, or fun-signalling - people showing through their disdain of Bartlett's approach what a jolly good laugh they are.

It had the smack of teenagers sniggering at someone for ordering a St Clements mocktail at the bar.

'Fun sponge! ' Yes, Bartlett is a bit wacky on the 'self-optimisation' front. I have never understood why people wear Fitbits and other tracking devices when it's pretty obvious how many hours kip you've had or whether you've managed to peel yourself off the sofa to exercise. But aside from that, the general hoo-ha over his comments revealed our nation's weird relationship with alcohol.

Nothing matters more to the British than showing you like a drink and a laugh. We are perhaps the only country in the world to size up potential prime ministers in terms of whether they're someone we would go for a pint with, as though the ability to while away an hour over a packet of pork scratchings means you could trust them with the nuclear codes.

We try to outcompete each other with hangover stories; mark rites of passage with alcohol; use the word 'lightweight' as an insult. In Britain, your attitude to alcohol is seen as your attitude to life. Sobriety is for joyless control freaks who are, frankly, un-British. Was the Empire built by people who could have days of their life 'ruined' by half a bottle of Pinot Grigio, goddammit?

Read More I confronted a group of foul-mouthed, beer-swigging men. What happened shocked even me: CLARE FOGES. But uncool or un-British as it may be, what Bartlett said rang very true for me - and, I suspect, for many middle-aged mums. Several 40-something girlfriends have mentioned that they can't handle the hangovers any more.

Some of this may be hormonal: during menopause, your body's ability to metabolise alcohol slows down





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Alcohol Sobriety Hangover Middle Age Menopause Steven Bartlett British Culture Drinking Culture Health Aging Mothers

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