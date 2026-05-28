From Hated Jobs to Wild Escorts: 'Idiots' Promises Summer Laughs

Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. star in 'Idiots', a comedy about two unlucky men tasked with escorting a troubled teen to rehab. The job quickly turns into a wild, dangerous adventure. Additionally, Collider presents an Oscar Best Picture quiz to help you find your perfect movie match.

Ever felt stuck in a job you loathed? This summer, Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. will outdo us all in ' Idiots '. Mark and Davis, down-on-their-luck duo, land a job escorting a troubled teen to rehab.

What should be a simple task spirals into a wild, dangerous adventure. With a stacked cast, 'Idiots' promises laughter and chaos.

Meanwhile, Collider presents an Oscar Best Picture quiz, matching your preferences to one of five iconic films. From 'Parasite' to 'No Country for Old Men', find your perfect movie match





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Idiots Dave Franco O'shea Jackson Jr. Comedy Rehab Wild Adventure Oscar Best Picture Quiz Parasite Everything Everywhere Oppenheimer Birdman No Country For Old Men

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