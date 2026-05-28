Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Shell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into ChaosShell’s Wartime Windfall Sparks Global Fury as Iran Conflict Sends Oil Markets Into Chaos

From Hated Jobs to Wild Escorts: 'Idiots' Promises Summer Laughs

Entertainment News

From Hated Jobs to Wild Escorts: 'Idiots' Promises Summer Laughs
IdiotsDave FrancoO'shea Jackson Jr.
📆5/28/2026 2:13 PM
📰Collider
17 sec. here / 14 min. at publisher
📊News: 52% · Publisher: 98%

Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. star in 'Idiots', a comedy about two unlucky men tasked with escorting a troubled teen to rehab. The job quickly turns into a wild, dangerous adventure. Additionally, Collider presents an Oscar Best Picture quiz to help you find your perfect movie match.

Ever felt stuck in a job you loathed? This summer, Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. will outdo us all in ' Idiots '. Mark and Davis, down-on-their-luck duo, land a job escorting a troubled teen to rehab.

What should be a simple task spirals into a wild, dangerous adventure. With a stacked cast, 'Idiots' promises laughter and chaos.

Meanwhile, Collider presents an Oscar Best Picture quiz, matching your preferences to one of five iconic films. From 'Parasite' to 'No Country for Old Men', find your perfect movie match

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Collider /  🏆 1. in US

Idiots Dave Franco O'shea Jackson Jr. Comedy Rehab Wild Adventure Oscar Best Picture Quiz Parasite Everything Everywhere Oppenheimer Birdman No Country For Old Men

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ivey awards $400K grant for industrial development expected to create 187 jobs in TuskegeeIvey awards $400K grant for industrial development expected to create 187 jobs in TuskegeeGov. Kay Ivey awarded a $400,000 grant to the city of Tuskegee for infrastructure work tied to a new automotive supplier plant expected to create 187 jobs.
Read more »

1,400 Seattle area residents lose jobs amid sweeping Meta layoffs1,400 Seattle area residents lose jobs amid sweeping Meta layoffsHundreds of people in Seattle and Bellevue are out of a job as their employer, Meta, Facebook's parent company, reportedly looks for ways to offset AI investments.
Read more »

Meta plans to cut more than 600 Bay Area jobs; NetApp will eliminate dozensMeta plans to cut more than 600 Bay Area jobs; NetApp will eliminate dozensFacebook app owner Meta Platforms will slash well over 600 jobs in the Bay Area.
Read more »

Porsche Could Slash Jobs And Production To Boost Its Flailing MarginsPorsche Could Slash Jobs And Production To Boost Its Flailing MarginsPorsche is in negotiations with the German works council as part of a radical restructuring plan
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-28 17:13:19