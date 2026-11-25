Wow the food lover in your life with these must-have finds.

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We all know someone who's always looking for a new flavor or a fun kitchen adventure. Maybe they get just as excited about a perfectly aged cheese as they do about a cool new kitchen gadget. Whether they love cooking at home, snacking on something special or hunting for the latest kitchen tools, we have something for them.

Also read Top Travel Gifts for Holiday Season: Steamer, Alarm Tag, and More

Take a look at our handpicked list of unique foodie gifts that will make their holiday extra special and make you the star gift-giver! The Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio makes any brunch special: just drop a cube in champagne for instant, fruit-filled mimosas. It's a fun, easy upgrade for those who love celebrating with bubbly. The Chef'n S'mores Roaster brings the campfire indoors for gooey s'mores any time.

It's a stylish, mess-free way to enjoy this classic treat and a must-have for anyone with a sweet tooth. The Ooma Bowl is perfect for snackers and multitaskers. Its clever double-chamber design keeps foods separate while you relax, making it an awesome gift for stylish snackers. The Nambé Mini Scoop Serving Bowl is a chic, space-saving way to serve snacks, dips or treats.

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Its modern design makes it a standout for stylish entertainers. The Wine Pairing Towel Set makes wine and food pairing easy and fun. With guides for matching 68 wines to 56 foods it's a thoughtful pick for wine lovers looking to elevate any meal. The Rapid Beverage Chiller chills drinks in minutes, way faster than the fridge or freezer.

It's a game-changer for hosts and party lovers who want perfectly cold drinks on demand. Coroner identifies teen killed after falling down icy slope near Wrightwood; 2 others rescuedThe COWSAR BL990 Countertop Blender is powerful enough for smoothies, slushies and more. It's the perfect gift for home mixologists and meal-preppers alike. The Stainless Steel Easy Egg Cooker allows you to cook up to 7 eggs at one time.

Simply adjust the water level to make the perfect soft, medium or hard boiled eggs. The Snoop Dogg Cookbook: From Crook to Cook is filled with fun, flavorful recipes and hip-hop personality. It's a memorable gift for foodies who love to cook and fans of Snoop alike. The Bacon Express Toaster lets you cook bacon, eggs and pancakes with ease, then folds for compact storage.

It's a clever gift for breakfast and brunch enthusiasts. The Salts of the 7 Seas Gourmet Sea Salt Sampler offers 12 unique salts from around the world. This flavorful set is ideal for adventurous cooks and kitchen experimenters. The Glass Food Decorative Object adds a touch of foodie flair to any kitchen or dining room.

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Playful and stylish, this is a great pick for fans of food-inspired decor. The Hill House x Williams Sonoma Aprons feature beautiful patterns and practical design. They're a lovely gift for home cooks who want to look stylish while they create delicious meals. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. This Black Friday, Disney+ and Hulu are bringing back two of the year's best streaming offers.

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