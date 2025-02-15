From Football Field to Billion-Dollar Business: How Two College Players Built Cirkul

Andy Gay and Garrett Waggoner, former Dartmouth College football teammates, turned their frustration with sports drink powders into a successful flavored-water business, Cirkul. The company, valued at $1 billion, offers customizable flavor cartridges that transform water into healthy and delicious drinks.

The company, based in Tampa, Florida, aims to bridge the gap between electrolyte drinks like Gatorade and instant drink mixes like Crystal Light, appealing to both athletes and everyday consumers seeking hydration and flavor.Waggoner, Cirkul's 34-year-old CEO, recalls their humble beginnings, working various odd jobs to support their dream. He even played professional football in Canada and served as a car valet during off-seasons. Their entrepreneurial journey began in 2010 while they were teammates at Dartmouth College. Frustrated with the difficulty of adding sports drink powder to their water bottles, Waggoner suggested a more convenient solution: pre-made cartridges that could be easily inserted. The idea, while inspired by existing products like Nuun and Liquid IV, resonated with consumers. Cirkul entered a startup competition at Dartmouth in 2013, securing a second-place finish and a People's Choice award. After graduating, Gay and Waggoner tirelessly refined their product, pitching to investors and navigating the complexities of bringing their vision to market. They faced setbacks, including a costly experience with a non-functional 3D-printed prototype. However, their persistence paid off. Between 2017 and 2020, Cirkul secured approximately $7.5 million in funding, leading to their product launch in 2018.Cirkul's viral success on TikTok, driven by user-generated content showcasing various flavors, propelled the company to new heights. In 2022, a Walmart launch resulted in Cirkul products selling out within a week. Today, Cirkul boasts over 1,000 employees, warehouses in Tampa and Salt Lake City, and over $100 million in funding. While the company faces the challenge of maintaining relevance in a rapidly evolving market, Waggoner remains optimistic, citing robust customer demand.





