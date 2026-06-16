From Fajitas to Filet: Houston's Father's Day Dining Guide

This Father’s Day, Houston restaurants are rolling out special menus, brunches, steak dinners, Tex-Mex feasts, crawfish boils and bourbon-forward cocktails to celebrate.

, Berg Hospitality Group is offering two limited-time Father’s Day weekend cocktails June 19–21. The Father Knows Zest combines WhistlePig Piggyback Rye 6 Year and Jameson Irish Whiskey, while the Call Me Old Fashioned features WhistlePig rye, barrel-aged maple syrup and a mini waffle garnish.

Brennan’s of Houston will host a Father’s Day Jazz Brunch featuring Creole favorites, live jazz and reservations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required and must be made by calling the restaurant at 713-522-9711. Caracol will celebrate Father’s Day with a coastal Mexican brunch buffet featuring seafood-focused Mexican fare and live music from Icaru.

The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Confessions Restaurant is hosting an all-day Father’s Day brunch and dinner celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Guests can enjoy brunch favorites, dinner specials, $8 Old Fashioneds and $10 hookah throughout the day. Treat Dad to a 16-ounce Westholme Wagyu New York Strip topped with foie gras and black truffle bordelaise for $89, plus a bourbon-based featured cocktail for $19.

The Woodlands location invites guests to enjoy a 14-ounce dry-aged New York strip topped with bourbon bacon butter for $79, paired with a Grille Master Mule cocktail for $16. Typically closed on Sundays, Doris Metropolitan will open from 5 to 9 p.m. for Father’s Day dinner service. The steakhouse plans to feature special cuts alongside its lineup of premium dry-aged steaks. Lobster bisque, escargot, duck confit and steak frites are among the Father’s Day specials at Etoile Cuisine et Bar.

The French restaurant’s holiday brunch menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with regular dinner service to follow. Feges BBQ will open its Spring Branch location on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving a special Father’s Day board and complimentary Lone Star beer for dads. Guests can also pre-order barbecue for pickup and shop gift items, sauces and rubs for the occasion.

Fielding’s Local is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with specials including a grilled cheese benedict with Comté, bacon jam and truffle hollandaise, plus a wagyu tonkatsu featuring panko-crusted New York strip, black garlic cream and XO sauce. For dessert, look for an almond peach galette with honey and pistachio gelato. Fielding’s STEAK is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with special brunch and dinner offerings available June 19–21.

Highlights include Dad’s Breakfast with American Wagyu striploin and soft scramble, plus “The Mortgage Payment,” an Australian Wagyu tomahawk for two served with smoked potato gratin, glazed carrots and roasted garlic jus. Fielding’s Wood Grill is featuring Father’s Day weekend specials including a breakfast fajita with skirt steak, avocado scrambled eggs and warm tortillas, plus beef stroganoff with mushrooms and truffle cheddar mashed potatoes. Finish with a seasonal peach crisp topped with white chocolate, pecans and vanilla gelato.

Ceviches, tamales, enchiladas, chile rellenos and huevos rancheros are all part of the Father’s Day buffet at Hugo’s. Father’s Day brunch is priced at $58 for adults and $17 for children, with live music from Viento from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and service available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Hungry’s is offering a burger and beer special for $14 all day on Father’s Day at all locations.

Kenny & Ziggy’s is celebrating Father’s Day with a 24-ounce Roumanian steak, two sides and a Father’s Day cocktail for $49.95, available for dine-in only. Enjoy a ranch-style Father’s Day buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $59 per adult and $25 per child, featuring seasonal dishes and restaurant favorites. A $14 burger and beer special will be available all day on Father’s Day at all Local Table locations.

Lo-Lo’s is offering a Father’s Day prix fixe featuring a T-bone steak with two sides for $65. Dads will also receive a complimentary mini bottle of Uncle Nearest whiskey while supplies last. Families dining with kids can add the $10 Toy Toy special, which includes two wings and a waffle. First-time dads with proof of a 2026 birth date can enjoy a complimentary Father’s Day brunch at Medium Rare.

The steak frites spot’s $34.95 brunch includes bottomless cocktails, coffee and juice, plus favorites like steak and eggs, the Famous Benedict and French toast. The Tex-Mex institution is offering $1 off signature margaritas, premium margaritas and beers all Father’s Day for dine-in guests. Pair the drink specials with longtime favorites like Jose’s Dip, fajitas and Enchiladas de Tejas.

For dads who prefer fajitas over filet, The Original Ninfa’s is featuring its Parilla Mixta , a mixed grill loaded with beef and chicken fajitas, shrimp, carnitas, grilled quail and smoked sausage. A tequila-mezcal Old Fashioned is available for $15.

The Southern favorite is supplementing its regular brunch and dinner menus with Father’s Day specials including short rib sliders, red snapper charmoula, grilled buffalo tenderloin with brandied cream sauce and a surf and turf featuring a 14-ounce ribeye, scallop and shrimp. The Father’s Day weekend special features an 8-ounce bavette steak with Palm Zip Sauce, broccolini and a glass of Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon for $69.

Perry’s is featuring a 22-ounce Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib for Father’s Day, available for dine-in and to-go all day. Guests can also opt for the three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper , while brunch cocktails including Bloody Marys, mimosas and rosé sangria will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at participating locations. Picos is bringing back its Father’s Day brunch buffet, priced at $52 for adults, $42 for seniors and $20 for children ages 8 to 12.

The spread includes specialties such as seafood paella valenciana, chili-rubbed prime rib, pork rib carnitas, fresh oysters on the half shell and smoked salmon, with additional steak and cocktail specials available throughout the weekend. Pier 6 is celebrating Father’s Day with a complimentary golf ball gift for guests who order the P6 Old Fashioned, made with vanilla- and fig-infused Old Forester Bourbon, turbinado, bitters and orange. Pair it with fresh oysters, grilled fish or Gulf seafood while supplies last.

Dads eat free at Pizaro’s Pizza on Father’s Day, with up to $22 off a dine-in meal at either location. The historic lodge restaurant is serving Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with menu highlights including elk, bison, wagyu pastrami hash, rainbow trout, red snapper and housemade Canadian bacon.

Rodeo Goat is bringing back the Dad Bod Burger , topped with a fried mac and cheese patty, bacon and queso, alongside The Empire , a double-smash burger loaded with roast beef, provolone and Guinness onions. An exclusive single-barrel Old Weller Antique 107 bourbon will also be available while supplies last.

Steaks, seafood, housemade pasta and brunch favorites are all on the menu at Savoir for Father’s Day, with brunch served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. The Heights restaurant will also feature a special Father’s Day Old Fashioned. Savoy is celebrating Father’s Day with an all-day Father’s Day Brunch BBQ featuring a mix of signature brunch favorites and barbecue-inspired specials.

Dads can dig into dishes ranging from steak and eggs to grilled lamb chops and other smoked specialties, alongside the restaurant’s regular brunch offerings. The Mexican kitchen is offering a three-course Father’s Day menu for $34.95 featuring choices like cabrito tacos, grilled quail, chocolate tres leches cake and sopapillas. The full menu will also be available. Truluck’s is offering a Toasted Pecan Old Fashioned made with Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon alongside its Sunday prime rib special.

Guests can also add on a Father’s Day gift package featuring Elijah Craig bourbon and barware when booking through OpenTable. Urbe will celebrate Father’s Day with a Mexican street food brunch buffet featuring favorites from the restaurant’s menu alongside live music from Rumba Maya.

The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Enjoy a Father’s Day brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $79 per adult and $39 per child, featuring a carving station, sushi, raw bar, seafood favorites and desserts. Score a three-course Father’s Day menu for $19.99 all weekend long, featuring a choice of appetizer, entrée and mini dessert, with options ranging from shrimp tacos and burgers to chicken-fried steak and bourbon bread pudding.

Winsome Prime is featuring an 18-ounce porterhouse steak for $75 this Father’s Day, with a complimentary cigar included with purchase. Guests can also pair dinner with the restaurant’s $14 Uncle Nearest Old Fashioned. Enjoy Oaxacan brunch buffet featuring housemade tamales, moles, ceviches, antojitos, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and a spread of Mexican pastries and desserts.

The brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music from Sol y Son from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Zanti River Oaks is offering Father’s Day specials including Provençal caramelle pasta, slow-braised short rib and seasonal cocktails like Il Tramonto and an espresso-infused Negroni. An Aperol activation will also run throughout the weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Zaranda will offer a Father’s Day brunch featuring a family-style menu inspired by the restaurant’s Las Californias cuisine—think pan de elote with preserved peaches and mandarin-honey butter, aguachile negro with lime-cured shrimp, tostadas de carne asada and more.





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