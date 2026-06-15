From Etna to Fuji—take on the world's most epic volcano hikes

Volcano hikes offer some of the world’s most dramatic trekking landscapes — from sacred peaks to smoking craters. These seven routes range from beginner-friendly climbs to high-altitude adventures.

Volcanoes are among the planet’s most powerful landscapes: places where black lava fields, steaming vents and crater lakes sit alongside forests, fertile valleys and thriving communities.

Hiking up them is as much about the journey as the summit, whether that means climbing through cloud forests on Kilimanjaro, crossing lava deserts on Etna or watching sunrise above the clouds on Mount Fuji. Some routes are accessible day hikes, others demanding multi-day expeditions, but all offer a striking reminder of Earth’s restless energy.

Although it’s one of the world’s most active volcanos, Kilauea is surprisingly easy to hike: the circular crater rim trail is well suited to beginners, but for something more strenuous, try the five-hour Kilauea Iki Trail. The short and sweet Byron Ledge Trail, meanwhile, runs through rainforest, where ferns brush your shins and towering koa trees provide shade. Ornithologists will adore this part of the route — look out for endangered Hawai’ian geese.

It can be tough to reach Kilauea’s summit, as the volcano is almost continuously erupting. Instead, descend a staircase to the Kilauea Iki Crater; this barren lake floor was once a pool of molten lava. Although you’re surrounded by greenery on the ridges, you’ll find no life down here.

Next, take a small detour to the Nahuku Lava Tube, where you can head inside the volcano; look out for stalactites formed by dripping lava. Finally, follow the path back to the trailhead to peer down into the boiling, blood-red Halema’uma’u lava lake. Set within Indonesia’s Lesser Sunda Islands, Lombok is crowned by a volcano steeped in lore — the local Sasak community still perform rituals to honour the goddess said to reside beside her crater lake.

Most treks take two to three days, starting at either Senaru or Sembalun village; be sure to bring camping gear, as there are no refuges on this mountain. Paths lead up through villages and rice paddies, then past grassland and waterfalls until the air cools and pine trees dominate the landscape. Inside the crater, head for 17sq mile Lake Segara Anak, whose waters — 20-22C year-round — are ideal for a refreshing dip.

If you’re confident, carry on up the loose, rocky terrain to reach the crater rim for incredible views of cinder cones poking up through the clouds. The final push along a narrow ridge is even more strenuous, with ash slowing your steps, but at the peak, 360-degree views of neighbouring Bali, smoking volcanoes and tropical islands might make you believe in a divine power.

Turn your head south from Ecuador’s high-altitude capital, Quito, and you’ll spot conical Cotopaxi pointing to the heavens. But don’t let its serene silhouette fool you; you’ll need serious mountaineering experience to conquer it, as you’ll face glaciers and avalanche risks — conditions rarely found this close to the Equator. You’ll start slow, with a two-hour trek over lava-singed, red-ochre soil, before bedding down at the José Rivas refuge.

As well as a comfy bed and a simple cafe serving hot drinks and empanadas, the refuge has an indoor climbing wall, where most guides will also run through rope and crampon skills for the summit. Departing the warmth of the refuge as early as 1am, you’ll clamber over steep crimson scree to the edge of the glacier, complete with ice bridges and vertical drops.

This is where it gets tough; you’ll be battling a 40-degree incline, but it’s worth it for the sunrise over Cotopaxi’s 800-metre-wide crater, which bathes snow-covered ridges and Andean vistas in blue and orange. Gracing many a woodblock print, Mount Fuji’s symmetrical form is one of Japan’s most recognisable images. The mountain is also considered sacred, with mist-shrouded torii gates thought to mark the boundary between the human world and the realm of the spirits.

More than half of all hikers choose the Yoshida Trail, easily reached by bus or train from Tokyo. The journey typically begins at the Fuji Subaru Line 5th Station, 2,300 metres above sea level . The initial section passes through deciduous forest before opening out onto shrub-covered volcanic scree where the trail becomes steeper and more exposed.

Most hikers spend the late afternoon ascending to a mountain hut near the 8th station for rest and acclimatisation. Those aiming to reach the summit at sunrise usually depart around 2am. This final stretch is the most demanding, with steep, winding paths and rapidly thinning air. Kusushi Shrine, guarded by komainu statues, marks the approach to the summit.

Said to be the dwelling place of the Devil by the island’s Indigenous Guanches people, Mount Teide is a mountain that demands respect. Its landscapes vary dramatically, from tropical banana plantations and black-sand beaches at the base to cold, lunar-like plains near the summit. Located within Teide National Park, the climb typically begins at the Montaña Blanca car park, high above the tree line. From here, the route to the top is long but steady.

The trail is a rainbow of scree, taking in the so-called Teide Eggs — large lava boulders hurled from past eruptions. Higher up, the air thins and the terrain steepens. A slow, measured pace with regular breaks helps with acclimatisation as the altitude becomes increasingly noticeable. Beyond the upper cable-car station at 3,555 metres, a permit or licensed guide is required, so advance planning is essential.

At the summit, sweeping Atlantic views take in the Canary Islands. : Challenging. Three to four months of cardio, strength and resistance training is advised Mount Kilimanjaro, the world’s highest freestanding volcano, rises above the Tanzanian and Kenyan plains. Its cultural weight and five climatic zones put it high on many climbers’ bucket lists.

While it’s not technical, a slower ascent will give climbers time to adjust to dramatic changes in altitude. The nine-day Lemosho Route is considered the best. Approaching from the west, you’ll begin in cloud forest, soundtracked by colobus monkeys and birdlife, before gentler moorland treks. As you climb, giant senecio trees dot an otherworldly landscape before vegetation vanishes near the 250-metre Barranco Wall escarpment.

Go steady — this is the steepest section. Beyond, a couple more overnight camps and clambers through thinning air and volcanic scree lead to chilly Uhuru Peak, where a sign covered in trekkers’ stickers marks the ‘Roof of Africa. ’





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