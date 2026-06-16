From DMs to Disaster: The Rise and Fall of Steven McBee Jr. and Allie Eklund's Relationship

Steven McBee Jr., reality TV star and rancher, and Allie Eklund, his girlfriend of seven months, had a whirlwind romance that ended in cheating accusations and a bitter split. Allie, supported by Steven's ex, is still grappling with the breakup, while Steven reflects on his actions and plans to attend anger management therapy.

Steven McBee Jr., star of the Bravo series 'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys', found love with Allie Eklund after sliding into her DMs on Instagram.

Despite her initial reluctance, Allie agreed to date Steven, and they quickly bonded over their emotional connection. However, their relationship was short-lived, as Steven accused Allie of cheating on him at a music festival, leading to their eventual split. Allie has since sought support from Steven's ex-girlfriend, Calah Jackson, as she navigates the breakup. Steven, meanwhile, has reflected on his actions and plans to attend a retreat to address his anger issues





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Steven Mcbee Jr. Allie Eklund The Mcbee Dynasty Relationship Cheating Breakup Anger Management

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