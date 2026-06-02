From Despair to Recovery: A Professor's Unconventional Fight Against Stage 4 Cancer

Michael Handford, a professor of intercultural communication, shares his harrowing yet hopeful journey of being diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer at age 42, just days after a career milestone. Against a 20 percent chance of survival, he adopted an unconventional approach, including prehabilitation and questioning medical plans, leading to a full recovery 15 years later.

The cake was a beauty: a white chocolate log festooned with candles. As my wife, Mayu, and our two small daughters carried it to the kitchen table, the girls sang at the top of their voices, not 'Happy Birthday', but 'Happy Professor to you', and encouraged me to make a wish.

The cake was honouring the fact that, just days before, I had been promoted to professor of intercultural communication at the University of Tokyo, where we then lived, having moved from my hometown of Nottingham seven years before. It was a rare promotion, given my then tender age of 42.

Add to this the fact that my wife was wonderful, and my daughters, Julia, then eight, and Maya, then five, were the greatest joys of my life, and I should've been elated. Yet that very same week I had also received other life-changing news: I had stage 4 throat cancer. Doctors had discovered a 5.5cm cancer behind my tonsils.

Smaller cancers had spread to two neighbouring lymph glands, and there was also a build-up of cancer cells in more distant lymph glands around my neck and chest. In that initial consultation I was told my odds for surviving more than five years were around 20 per cent. And yet, I felt completely fine. Great, in fact.

My recent annual health check had revealed perfect results. My wife was wonderful and my daughters were the greatest joys of my life, and I should've been elated - yet that week I received life-changing news. I played football every week with guys in their 20s and didn't (regularly) feel embarrassed, and my intelligent bathroom scales - rather Japanese, I know - told me my metabolic age was just 32.

But I had developed a grape-sized swelling on the left side of my neck a few weeks before and, at Mayu's behest, had gone to the doctor. The cancer had spread so much into the tissue in my throat that surgery was not an option. Instead, my treatment, doctors warned, would be brutal and physically debilitating: two week-long periods of intensive chemotherapy, with three types of drugs being fed intravenously 24 hours a day, followed by 35 days of radiotherapy.

I was told the treatment would cause me to lose significant amounts of weight, along with my sense of taste, and my salivary glands would stop working. I would feel cold all the time, and the pain from the radiation would become excruciating. I would suffer from long periods of fatigue and might develop depression.

My ability to work might be permanently affected as there was a chance of cognitive fatigue - as well as a secondary cancer further down the line, caused by the radiation itself. And, as the chemotherapy drugs were toxins, some patients suffered anaphylactic shock - which could be fatal. All this for what I was told was a 20 per cent chance of survival. The odds of me emerging from this physically and mentally unscathed were slim.

And yet, 15 years on, I am fighting fit - and my cancer is gone. Part of this is because I took what some may regard as an unconventional approach.

First, rather than immediately starting my treatment, I asked my doctors for permission to delay it so I could embark on a period of prehabilitation (or 'prehab'), to prepare my body and mind for what was to come. It was a friend of mine, Maurice, a yoga teacher, who suggested this - instinctively thinking I needed time to prepare myself for the imminent ordeal.

He's since told me how I seemed then: 'devastated, like a sentenced man with fear and despair in your eyes,' he remembers. I asked to delay my treatment by a fortnight. This may not seem like a huge amount of time but is rather opposite to the usual urge to get everything started as soon as possible. My doctors were a bit surprised but gave the go-ahead after some debate, saying it shouldn't hinder my long-term prognosis.

As Mayu and I discussed at the time, we didn't know whether I had a 'long term' anyway, so it seemed worth a try. Second, at times I also became a 'disagreeable patient'. Not a patient who actively sought conflict with their medics, but one who wasn't afraid to question their plans for me. Today, I wish I had fought the 'system' more than I did.

But just making the decision to halt my treatment, albeit briefly, meant I felt I was doing something, and it was a first step out of the devastation. Let me be clear: I am not suggesting my prehab got rid of my cancer - the chemo and radiotherapy did that. But it still had real value. I spent my prehab largely immersed in physical activity: running, swimming, weight-training every day





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Survival Prehabilitation Throat Cancer Patient Advocacy University Of Tokyo Intercultural Communication Alternative Cancer Treatment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Braves Determine Next Step for Hurston Waldrep RecoveryThe Atlanta Braves' right-hander is closer to being back with the major league team

Read more »

Cal Raleigh hopes to soon learn next steps in right oblique recoverySeattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said he should have a more firm timeline for his recovery by the middle of the upcoming week, which could include getting into rehab games.

Read more »

Khanna Blames Trump for California Wildfire Recovery FailuresRepresentative Ro Khanna attributes ongoing wildfire recovery challenges in California to a lack of federal support from the Trump administration, citing unpaid funds and needy coordination wIth state leaders.

Read more »

Noah Brown Confirms Recovery and Identification of Brother Matt Brown's Body from Okanogan RiverNoah Brown exclusively tells Us Weekly about the discovery of his brother Matt Brown's body in Washington's Okanogan River, the family's grief, and their call for mental health awareness.

Read more »