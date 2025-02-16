From Defeat to Triumph: Cañon City's Kate Doughty Achieves Wrestling Gold

Kate Doughty of Cañon City overcomes last year's heartbreaking loss to win the Class 4A girls 135-pound state wrestling championship. Her journey to the title is marked by relentless training, early mornings, and the constant reminder of her previous defeat.

Kate Doughty of Cañon City emerged victorious in the Class 4A girls 135-pound weight class, securing her first state championship after a year of relentless training fueled by a burning desire for redemption. Doughty's journey to the top was marked by grueling practices, early mornings, and the constant reminder of her previous defeat. A photo of her being pinned in the 2024 finals by Pomona's Persaeus Gomez, who became the first four-time state champion, served as a potent motivator.

Doughty's dedication extended beyond individual training. She drove an hour each day to Colorado Springs for practice with her club teams, in addition to her routine with the Cañon City team. Her commitment to her craft was evident in her early morning workouts, often starting her day at 5 a.m. to lift weights and grapple with her brother, Jack, in the family garage.The experience wasn't limited to Kate; her brother, Jack, also sought redemption after a finals loss in 2024. He turned his defeat at 175 pounds into a championship appearance at 190 pounds. Their shared determination and unwavering support for each other transformed their previous year's quiet return trip from Denver into a triumphant journey fueled by resilience and a burning desire to conquer their demons. Meanwhile, Jonathan Montes Gonzales of Grandview, driven by a second-place medal from 2024, faced a different kind of motivation. He hung his medal on his bedroom doorknob, forcing him to confront his loss every time he entered or exited the room. This constant reminder fueled his training, pushing him to work harder and overcome his previous shortcomings. Despite his dedication and the lessons learned from his previous defeat, Montes Gonzales fell short once again, losing a close 6-5 match to Arvada West senior Auston Eudaly in the 150-pound finals





