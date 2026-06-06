From Council Estate to Celebrity Wedding: The Unlikely Rise of Callum Turner

Before marrying Dua Lipa in a star-studded Sicilian ceremony, actor Callum Turner grew up in London's World's End council estate. His journey from a football-obsessed teenager to a Hollywood actor involved modelling, DJing, battling depression, and quitting cannabis, all while being raised by his single mother, Rosemary.

Callum Turner , now known for his marriage to global pop icon Dua Lipa in a lavish three-day Sicilian celebration rumored to cost £1 million, once had a vastly different life.

The actor, 36, and his bride, 30, held their legal ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London last weekend before jetting to Palermo with 300 guests. His journey from the World's End council estate in Chelsea to Hollywood fame was far from preordained.

Growing up on the fourth floor of a building in that shabby stretch of the King's Road, he was raised primarily by his mother, Rosemary, a nightclub promoter, after his Australian father, with whom he shares a 'loose' relationship, largely absent from his childhood. His early ambitions were not for the silver screen but for the football pitch or the army.

A devoted Chelsea fan, he would listen to the roars from Stamford Bridge from his open window since his mother could not afford match tickets. After leaving secondary school at 16 to pursue a semi-professional football career, he quickly realised he would not make it professionally. He then turned to DJing, often going out with his mother, which sparked his love for music and nightlife.

His good looks led to a modelling scout approaching him at 17, but he initially resisted, only later taking modelling jobs, including a Burberry campaign, to fund his rent between acting auditions. Despite having no formal drama school training, Callum treated his early twenties as a crash course, taking minor roles and learning on the job.

He has openly discussed a period of heavy cannabis use from ages 18 to 26, which he linked to underlying depression and frustration, calling it a four-year gap in his life he missed due to self-medication. Overcoming that habit with a determination to change, he steadily built his acting career, working multiple jobs in shops and bars to support himself.

Today, alongside his A-list partnership, his resume boasts collaborations with Hollywood's biggest stars, yet he often reflects on the 'tough but brilliant' upbringing in a community filled with love, a world away from the glitz of his recent wedding





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Callum Turner Dua Lipa Wedding Biography Chelsea World's End Council Estate Acting Career Modelling Djing Cannabis Use Rosemary Turner

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