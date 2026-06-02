From Consulting to Cake: The Unpredictable yet Rewarding Life of a Freelance Baker

A former management consultant turned freelance baker shares her daily routine, balancing early mornings, late nights, and creative dessert design for events. She discusses her unconventional schedule, weekend recovery, and wind-down rituals-including tea, pajamas, and podcasts-that help her maintain health and creativity in a demanding, self-employed culinary career.

A former management consultant left her corporate career to pursue her passion for baking, eventually becoming a freelance baker . She now creates custom desserts for events and writes a newsletter about British baking.

Her days are unpredictable, often starting before dawn and ending at midnight or later, especially during busy event weeks. She describes her routine, which includes early mornings with coffee and puzzles, long baking sessions, client consultations, deliveries, and a strict wind-down ritual involving tea, pajamas, and podcasts to ensure rest despite her erratic schedule. She emphasizes the importance of breaks for creativity and health, sharing her strategies for managing the physical and mental demands of self-employment in the culinary arts.

Her workday lacks a typical structure, reflecting the bespoke nature of her baking. After two years in the profession, she highlights the constant variety and creativity but also the early starts and late finishes. Mornings begin around 5:30 or 6 a.m., sometimes with extra time for coffee and puzzles to ease into the day. Baking-making sponges, buttercreams, custards, and jams-occupies her until noon, followed by client meetings, design work, and afternoon deliveries.

Evenings end around 6:30 or 7 p.m., but events can push her bedtime to midnight or 1 a.m., averaging seven hours of sleep. Her weekends fall on Sunday and Monday, as events cluster Thursday through Saturday, allowing recovery time. To transition from work to rest, she relies on rituals: a hot shower to wash off flour and butter, chamomile tea to quiet her mind, and fresh pajamas-a yearly Christmas tradition-for comfort.

She listens to history podcasts with one earbud while falling asleep and prefers crisp percale cotton sheets and a soft down pillow. These habits help manage the adrenaline of her physically demanding, schedule-switching job, ensuring she recharges for the next creative challenge





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Freelance Baker Career Change Baking Routine Event Desserts Work-Life Balance Self-Employment Culinary Arts

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