From Condemned Foam-Filled Ruin to Stylish Apartments: The Thorners' Remarkable Renovation

A Shropshire couple transforms a structurally unsound, foam‑stuffed Victorian terrace into four modern Airbnb apartments, overcoming severe decay and council warnings to create a profitable rental business.

A crumbling house with yellow foam hanging like stalactites from the ceiling might not be the typical property a young couple would eagerly pursue. Stuart Thorner, from Shropshire , recalls his wife Katie's reaction when he first suggested buying it-a response of horror and absolute dread.

Yet she was quickly convinced, and within just eight months the building was transformed into something entirely unrecognizable: four stylish, modern apartments now rented to guests from across the UK and beyond. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Mr. Thorner, 37, acknowledged the house needed dire work when Shropshire Council condemned it in 2021. Old photos reveal the severity of the decay. In one striking image a complete archway and entryway are filled with pale yellow foam.

Other pictures show exposed brickwork and plaster clinging to the walls. The end-of-terrace property on St Michael's Street was evacuated in June 2021 over structural instability fears. At the time the council warned it could collapse at any moment, suggesting demolition might be the only option. To prevent collapse, the local authority stuffed the building with foam, creating a honeycomb-like structure to distribute the load.

But the Thorners saw potential in the iconic 1850s building, whose exterior archway had been used in the 1984 production of A Christmas Carol. They converted it into four separate apartments-one on the ground floor and basement, a second on the first floor, and a third and fourth on the second floor-each accommodating between four and six guests. Mr. Thorner said the challenge appealed to him: I love trying to find challenges and problems and finding a solution.

He added that moments like inspecting the basement were daunting, and people thought they were brave, facing head‑scratching work. The couple paid close attention to every detail, even the stair treads. One apartment features a kitchen and dining area with dark grey cabinets; the listing describes it as fully equipped and seating six comfortably. Bedrooms boast luxurious beds and ample storage, with colour schemes blending gentle greys and pinks.

The property is bathed in natural light and furnished with state‑of‑the‑art furniture. The family bathroom includes a large vanity, bath, and overhead shower, ideal for unwinding. Another apartment showcases a full‑length mirror and a striking black staircase. The homes feel spacious and bright.

A separate kitchen offers sleek work surfaces and copious cupboards. Mr. Thorner noted the renovation took about eight months from demolition to completion, costing roughly £500,000 and finishing in autumn last year. The building now generates steady income as four separate Airbnb rentals. The couple run Summer House, an interior and construction studio in Shrewsbury founded in 2014 that initially specialized in bathrooms before expanding into kitchens and bedrooms.

Today the business collaborates with various brands and employs over 30 multi‑talented individuals. Mr. Thorner said around 15 people helped renovate the so‑called Foam House





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