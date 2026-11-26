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STAMFORD, CT - NOVEMBER 24: A Guatemalan immigrant serves stuffing from the Thanksgiving turkey on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. Family and friends, some of them U.S. citizens, others on work visas and some undocumented immigrants came together in an apartment to celebrate the American holiday with turkey and Latin American dishes.

They expressed concern with the results of the U.S. Presidential election of president-elect Donald Trump, some saying their U.S.-born children fear the possibilty their parents will be deported after Trump's inauguration. Turkey, the crown jewel of many American Thanksgiving tables, had a long journey to reach the center of Thanksgiving dinner. Turkeys, which are in the same family as chickens, partridges, and quails, have lived in North America for millions of years.

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Researchers are still figuring out when and where turkeys were first domesticated, although many researchers believe that evidence points to turkeys first being domesticated in central Mexico sometime between 2,500 and 3,000 years ago. Archaeological finds point to turkeys beginning to eat human-provided maize around that point in history. Evidence also shows that turkeys were increasingly used in burial rituals.