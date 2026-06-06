From Carolina jeers to Vegas cheers, Carter Hart faces a different Stanley Cup Final test

Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart faces mixed reactions in the Stanley Cup Final

Now he's back in much friendlier territory and will take the T-Mobile Arena ice Saturday for Game 3 before a Vegas fan base that has cheered him, the roars growing louder with each postseason game.

Hart has given those fans plenty of reasons to get behind him, his play in goal a major reason why the Golden Knights are in the championship round of the playoffs. The series is 1-1. The chants in Carolina stemmed from Hart being one of five 2018 Canadian world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault last July. Theruled those players were eligible to sign deals beginning Oct. 15 and to play starting Dec. 1.

Hart signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas.considered signing him and Michael McLeod — one of the five involved in the scandal — but decided against taking such a step. Hart entered the Stanley Cup Final playing at such a high level that he put himself in the conversation for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which goes to the NHL playoffs MVP. He took a 12-4 playoff record into Game 1, a 2.22 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

Against the Hurricanes, however, Hart has a 3.90 GAA and .855 save percentage. Not all of it his fault. The Golden Knights' defense had several unusual lapses in the first two games, putting Hart in position to make some difficult saves. Even so, the expected goals against Hart and the Golden Knights was 4.47 at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick, and the Hurricanes lit the lamp six times at even strength.

Vegas coach John Tortorella again defended Hart’s play when asked how the goalie was handling the situation. Hart looked as if he would run his postseason winning streak to eight games Thursday night, taking a shutout into the final 9:40 of Game 2. But then the Hurricanes scored three times and again in overtime to win 4-3. Now Hart and the rest of the Golden Knights will try to regroup.

They are used to being in this situation, having lost Game 2 in three of the four playoff series this year, the first two at home before eliminating Utah and Anaheim each in six games. But Vegas hasn't dealt with this kind of loss. The Golden Knights have snatched victories from other teams; this time they had it done to them.

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