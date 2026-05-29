From Burnout to Recovery: A Personal Story of Breaking Free from Toxic Work Culture

A personal account of experiencing burnout at age 30, from being a high-achieving communications director to breaking down on a London street. The narrative explores the warning signs, the toxic workplace culture that encouraged overwork, and the journey toward recovery and healthier boundaries.

I will never forget the moment my body finally said 'no more.

' I was standing outside a nondescript office building in central London, my boss beside me, and tears were streaming down my face. The industrial-strength concealer I had carefully applied that morning to hide the dark circles under my eyes had melted away. I gripped the railing, every muscle in my body tense, unable to take a single step inside.

I couldn't even look at my boss for fear that she would dismiss my pain with a simple 'just get on with it.

' But I couldn't get on with anything. For months, I had not slept through the night. I had stopped brushing my teeth in the morning. The thought of checking my work diary made me nauseous.

Even holding a conversation felt impossible. My brain felt broken. At 30 years old, I had gone from being a highly competent woman with my dream job as head of communications at a major British firm to sobbing on a public street. I was overwhelmed with shame.

Little did I know, this was just the first of two breakdowns I would experience over the next year. At that moment, I believed I had failed. After years of tying my identity to my work, of constantly going above and beyond in the mistaken belief that this was the only path to success, my sudden inability to function made me feel like I had lost myself completely.

Now, nine years later, I can see clearly that I had been ignoring every warning sign of burnout. Like so many women, I had suppressed my exhaustion and anxiety until my body forced me to stop. This experience is far too common, though rarely discussed openly. Just last week, Green MP Carla Denyer announced she was taking a leave of absence after a decade in politics left her suffering from burnout.

My own journey toward burnout began early. At 16, I loved opening my local WH Smith on Saturdays-it gave me a sense of accomplishment and financial independence. After graduating during the 2008 recession, I moved to London for my first PR job at 22. From the start, the hours were insane and the pressure relentless.

My typical day was 11 hours long, filled with calls to journalists, managing my boss's calendar, and printing reports. The workplace culture demanded that you arrive early, stay late, and never hesitate to sacrifice your evenings. If you worked a standard 9-to-5 and didn't answer your phone after hours, you were labeled a slacker-someone without ambition. And I was ambitious.

But that ambition quickly twisted into an unhealthy addiction to work. I convinced myself that the pressure was exciting, that arriving early allowed me to 'crack through lots of work,' and that staying late was necessary to finish tasks. Within a year, all boundaries between work and life had vanished. Work consumed everything.

I never said no. I answered calls at all hours, even on Christmas Day. I once left a performance of 'Hamilton' to take a work call. I even picked up my boss's children from school. I became a terrible friend and partner; I missed my boyfriend's drumming competition, which he had spent months preparing for, to rewrite a speech that was later rewritten by someone else anyway.

Yet the rewards were addictive. The more I gave, the more I was praised. Corporate environments love overworkers. Glowing feedback about my 'can-do attitude,' promotions, and pay raises all temporarily boosted my self-worth.

But those feelings never lasted. I still felt like a failure. After my father died when I was 16, I had adopted a mantra: 'The only person you can rely on is yourself.

' Not being perfect at work made me feel like I couldn't even rely on myself. Whenever I received a curt email or someone questioned my advice, my brain would spiral: 'That's it. They've discovered you're an impostor. This is the beginning of the end.

' So I worked even harder to gain more praise, more proof that I was good enough. The cycle continued. I changed jobs every few years, each time getting a promotion, believing a new environment would be different. But I always carried my overwork habits with me.

By age 30, I was managing a team of 12, overseeing a large budget, and advising the board of a household-name company. My life had been compressed into the few hours not spent working. My mental health deteriorated rapidly: constant panic, sweating, nausea, and jitteriness. Sleep was a distant memory.

The breakdown on that London street was inevitable. In the following months, I sought help. Therapy taught me that my worth was not tied to my output. I learned to set boundaries, to say no, and to prioritize rest.

Slowly, I rebuilt a healthier relationship with work. I now work in a role that respects my well-being, and I advocate for a healthier workplace culture. My story is not unique, but it is a cautionary tale. Burnout is a serious consequence of toxic work environments that reward overwork and punish boundaries.

It took a breakdown for me to realize that true success includes sustainable habits, self-care, and the courage to step back before you break





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