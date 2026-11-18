Genevieve and Jared Padalecki found Katherine Center’s novel through a book club. The director, writers and producers detail how the rom-com came together and why they kept its readers in mind at every stage.

make the leap to screen and beyond — unpacking what stayed, changed, how it was done and why it matters with the creatives who made it.kept finding fan-made lists of the romance tropes readers love most: enemies to lovers, forced proximity and only one bed.

She recognized some from her own work.

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“Oh my God, I’ve been called out. I’m a cliché,” she remembers thinking.

Then she started taking notes. , those notes had become a working checklist.

“Any time there wasn’t enough enemies-to-lovers in the script, I’d say, ‘We need more enemy here! Where’s the enemy? ’” Rosenbaum tells Those notes and being attuned to what fans of the book and romance readers want ended up shaping her new film) and ends up posing as his girlfriend while staying with him at his family’s Montana ranch over the holidays.

But just as readers were top of mind for Rosenbaum, the film’s road to the screen started with that audience too. Producer Genevieve Padalecki selected Center‘s book for her Instagram book club, which led to an Instagram Live with the author and, months later, an option.say they kept Center’s fans in mind at every step, from the script to the Easter eggs. In separate conversations within her online book club. Back then it was just Instagram.

Of course I said yes, and we did an Instagram Live together, and I instantly fell madly in love with Genevieve Padalecki, because she’s a book person. She had the best possible book-person, English-major energy. When you’re a writer and you talk to a lot of readers, you can tell when somebody genuinely loves books for all the right reasons, people who just love getting lost in stories. The minute I met her, I thought, “Oh, she loves stories.

” I could have gone for 10 hours. I thought that would be that. What a lovely treat.

Then, maybe six months later they circled back about wanting to option it. I said, yes, please, no pressure. And I don’t know how we got here, but here we are. One thing I love about Katherine’s books is that they have strong female leads who aren’t wilting flowers.

They’re women with a struggle, a backstory. They’re not crippled by the chips in their armor; it actually reinforces them. And then on top of that, you have the flip side of the bodyguard story: a tiny, petite, Lilliputian female bodyguard guarding a male celebrity. I immediately thought, this would be so fun for Jared .

The book has all the wonderful tropes we love in a rom-com, the things we come back to and watch on repeat. So I turned to Jared and said, “We have to find a way to partner with Katherine and bring this to life. ”After finding a home at Netflix, a team was assembled including director Liz Allen Rosenbaum and producers and co-writers Gina Matthews, Grant Scharbo, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith.

When we came to Netflix with this story, they got it immediately. They loved this story so much, and it just became a natural fit. Netflix reached out to us when they were considering the book. Jared and Gen had brought it to them, and they were looking for people who had produced and written a lot in the rom-com and holiday space, because Gen and Jared were new to that as producers.

I producedWe loved Katherine’s book because of the way she writes characters, and she’s not afraid to go to emotional places. It’s funny, and it’s high-concept; it has everything that makes a book a solid, strong movie adaptation. But what we also loved is that there’s real heart and real trauma these characters have to get over on this journey, inside a big, fun holiday romantic comedy with action.

We love movies that take audiences on that ride, where you’re laughing, and then you’re crying, and you’re like, “Oh my God, I was literally laughing 20 minutes ago, and now I’m in tears. ”Gina sent it to us Erin Cardillo] to see if we were interested. I put the audiobook on leaving L.A. , and about two hours in, I had to pull over to charge the car.

I texted Gina: “Oh my God, we have to do this movie. I’m obsessed with this book!

“ Erin and I are both huge fans of old-school, Richard Curtis-style rom-coms, and there are very few where the two leads get to spend most of the movie together. I just loved it! She’s a delightful writer: whimsical and funny, with characters so specifically drawn. We both fell in love with it.

It came to me as a director-for-hire project, and I’d been really choosy about those, because I was developing my own material. But my agent said, “It’s a go movie. You should really take it seriously. ” So I read it, and the moment Hannah flips Jack on that tarmac, I thought, “Oh!

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I’ve actually never seen anything like this” where the woman was the strong one. I’ve only done female-oriented projects my whole career, and I’d never seen anything where the woman was the strong one. I had to put everything else aside for a minute and make this.

With a built-in audience already for Center’s bestseller, the creative team always had readers at top of mind when sorting out how to bring it to life onscreen. came as BookTok was taking off, and I wasn’t really acquainted with it. It had a very small budget and no big marketing campaign, and when it started to take off, I was like, “What’s happening?

” We knocked, a $200 million movie, right off the top spot, and it was because of that grassroots groundswell of well-read, cool women. So I started spending all this time on BookTok accounts, trying to understand it. They kept talking about tropes, and I grew up thinking those were bad. They make lists of the tropes they love “enemies to lovers,“ “there’s only one bed“ and you’ve got to have “forced proximity.

“ These are all words I’ve learned. The first time I said one, I’d have died of embarrassment: “Oh my God, I’ve been called out. I’m a cliché. ” But then I started taking notes.

And I realized tropes are good, and I love tropes! , any time there wasn’t enough enemies-to-lovers in the script, I’d say, “We need more enemy here! Where’s the enemy? ” We did a few drafts after I came on board, and there are plenty of things in this movie that I learned from what people enjoy and want.

I’m feeding off the audience too, and I love them. We love that enemies-to-lovers trope. We really do. That conflict, getting under each other’s skin, is one of our most fun things to write.

For Gen, with her book club, she really knows the emotional core of what’s going to resonate with those fans. And ironically, those fans are movie fans. Book fans and movie fans are the same in this genre.fans. She has a very loud, excited audience.

What was so fun was making sure we reached out to that audience. We did a thing about the title, and we made sure there were Easter eggs throughout that are very important to the story. Katherine’s input in keeping us on track was integral to making this film. Everybody shared the same North Star: What are the most important things in the book that Katherine’s readers care about?

The parts you found so emotional you cried? Or the part where she flips him at the opening of the movie, which is in the trailer? We wanted to keep those touchstones, especially because we weren’t able to use the titleKatherine knows her audience so well. I don’t just mean psychologically.

I mean she actually knows them. She makes a point of it and does so many things in person. Jared and Genevieve do that too. It’s this cyclical, beautiful circle that keeps feeding itself.

And Katherine guided me through that. She knows what readers love about her book, and it’s been really helpful to have her blessing and her guidance. Walker ; we were juggling three kids, and we were just coming out of the pandemic. He read it and was so excited.

I don’t want to speak for him, but I think initially he was a little nervous. He’d never played a very confident, swaggering character like Jack Stapleton. But he was a pretty easy sell. Jared was already attached when I came on board.

It felt like a perfect fit. Before I signed on the dotted line, I watched a lot of his material. What hooked me was all his behind-the-scenes footage, because his character onwasn’t a flirty, bantery character. But there’s an enormous amount of BTS on the internet with his co-star, and they’re so funny together.

He’s a born rat-a-tat-tat, Bogart-and-Bacall romantic lead. I mean, part of the reason he hadn’t done a movie in a long time is because he’d been so busy and sought after for 20-some-odd years. I mean, who has that streak? He happened to be available.

I was like, this is just perfect. Jared Padalecki was born to play Jack! He totally nailed everything about that character. And can I also say he should just be in every rom-com ever?

He was instrumental in the development of the script. He and Gen loved the book, and he was adamant that we stay true to who Jack was. But in the book, Jack is pretty wonderful. His flaws are few and far between.

To Jared’s credit, and some actors shy away from this, he really wanted to find some flaws in this man so we could give him room to grow. It was awesome to see him do that, especially in the scenes with Noah LaLonde. They’re really moving. The love story between the two brothers is just as integral to the plot as the love story between Leighton and Jared’s characters.

What Women Want . He could get away with so much because he was so charming. You’re like, “I want to smack you, but I kind of want to kiss you!

“, just one episode, way back when it was getting started, but you learn enough in a few weeks to see the depth of somebody. She was so sharp with her comedy as Blair Waldorf. And apparently she had made a wish, or a New Year’s resolution, that action comedy would come her way, and then we sent her the script.

When her name came up in the casting process, we were both like, “Oh my God, yes, that would be so great. ” She’s unsuspecting as a bodyguard. You don’t think of her that way, but she really is tough in this movie, and it’s something we haven’t seen her do before. It needs to be someone unassuming enough to be Jared’s bodyguard without the parents suspecting but with that innate strength.

I’d like to think we wrote a lot of funny lines for her, but she was never playing at being a bodyguard. She never acted like she was aware of the jokes. I remember in some of our first meetings, her descriptions of how she saw the characters brought so much depth and humor that I didn’t even know was in Hannah. She’s truly one of the hardest-working humans I’ve ever met.

She’s the rom-com heroine we’ve all been waiting for. She does this perfect balance of tough but vulnerable. You want somebody you can admire, with a lot of moxie. But I also want her to break my heart a little bit.

Yes, in real life she’s a movie star. But in this movie, she’s me. She can take Jared Padalecki and flip him over like that, but there are also things that scare her. You can write that crackle on the page, but you don’t know how it’s going to be.

Neither of them comes at it from a place that feels false or disingenuous. It was really about character for both of them, and they brought those scenes to life in a way we couldn’t have dreamed of. We made it a Christmas movie. In the book, it was Thanksgiving.

It’s a beloved book, and we know we have to make changes to adapt it, so it’s a lot of pressure to adapt something people love. We ran a lot of things by Katherine.

“How do you feel about this? ” And she would say, “I think they’ll be OK with that. ”My books are emotionally cozy. I want them to feel like a hug in story form.

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When you’re telling a story in visuals, and you have the contrast between very cold, snowy stuff outside and fireplaces and twinkle lights and candles inside, it helps you tell that story. This is a story about people who are out in the cold at the start, and then they find a way to reconnect with their families and themselves. You don’t just understand it intellectually; you feel it.

The book takes place over a longer period, and for a feature, condensing the time frame made a lot of sense. It makes it a little bigger for a movie, more fun to play with those holiday tropes. The stakes of spending Christmas with your family, versus just a stretch of time with them, were really appealing. In movies, you want those scenes where you go, “Here’s where the movie really starts.

” Andie MacDowell lying in a bed saying, “Well, you guys are going to stay for Christmas, right? ” is such a concrete way into the concept that it was a no-brainer. The story is really a love story to families. ’s not only falling in love with ; she’s falling in love with the family, and she never knew she needed that.

With movies, you have to turbocharge things. To me, Christmas is everything family is about. It’s the one time a year I see my whole extended family. You need a bigger holiday, where everybody’s home, people fly in and there’s magic.

When I came on board, I had a big meeting with Netflix about making it even more about family. We really loved the parents’ relationship being aspirational for the two leads. It has obviously informed the sons’ opinions of what love should be, but we wanted that for Leighton’s character as well. She grew up with a broken picture of what love could or should be.

We really loved that in the book she’s not just falling in love with this guy, but with this family, and with the understanding that she deserves to be loved. It’s a love story on many levels. Slight creative liberties were taken when adapting the book, in particular with the family dynamic. One change even made the author prefer it over her original take.

“I have no beef with my own scene. But the movie makes so much more of that moment,“ Center says of Jared Padalecki’s helicopter scene. This is Katherine’s baby. She worked on this for a long time to put these words, these ideas and these characters onto the page.

As a producer, taking it into a new medium, where we have to take the scalpel and dissect it and put it back together, means making sure the integrity is still there and that we’re honoring Katherine’s words. In the book, Hank is the older brother, but in the movie he’s Jack’s younger brother. And there were no kids in the book. That came when Liz came on.

She thought there should be a family that represents the life Jack didn’t have. If it’s a younger brother who got left behind, there’s such an emotional feeling of abandonment. Hank is still angry. He still has all this resentment.

But it’s grounded in feeling abandoned by the brother who should have been there to take care of him. I think fans will understand why and feel it’s a layered choice that still stays true to the book. We also wanted to see do her job. In the book, once they got to the ranch, they mostly stayed there, and it was about the relationship.

She’s a female bodyguard who is underestimated by everyone. No one sees her coming, which is her superpower. So we asked, how can we create sequences that are cinematic and show her doing her job? At our test screenings, people who had read the book loved that.

They got to see it in action and connected to her character even more. The moment when Jared Padalecki gets out of the helicopter is not in the book. This is better than the book. In the book, she meets him at the house he’s renting, and it’s fine.

I have no beef with my own scene. But the movie makes so much more of that moment: he’s getting out of a helicopter, he’s got aviators on, slow motion through the snow. I’m like, “This is so much better! ”For about four months of prep, Jared and Gen were in every Zoom meeting.

I was up in Calgary and they were in Austin, working out of their house, so I got to know their family. The kids would pop in and say hi. I thought, this movie’s about family, so you need your whole family in it. One of his sons plays the young version of him.

He auditioned, because I didn’t want to put someone in who’d flounder, and he did a fantastic job! Jared had a grueling schedule, and it was so cold, and he stayed the whole time his son was shooting. In one scene, with the safety rules for little kids, it was Gen’s hands in an oven mitt, puppeteering it as if they were the kids’ hands. It was a family event in every way.

Walker Hayes had auditioned for Hank. All of his kids helped him with that audition, giving him notes offscreen. I thought, “He’s interested in acting. Why don’t I make him the sheriff?

“ The sheriff was written as about 65, and everyone said, “We can’t have a singing hot sheriff. ” Yes, we can!in high school, and the sheriff is supposed to kiss someone for the kiss cam. He said, “I can’t kiss anyone unless it’s my wife. ” We had to appeal to the Canadian government to fly her up.

It’s their onscreen debut together.

“All of his kids helped him with that audition, giving him notes offscreen,“ Rosenbaum says of Walker Hayes auditioning for the film. My novel-writing life is very isolated. I drive down to Galveston Island and spend four or five days alone with my imaginary friends. It’s me and the dog.

So when I visited the set, I was blinking back tears the whole time, because everywhere I went there were people 100 percent invested in this story. Their whole month was about how to bring it to life, and the project just happened to be my book. I got to take my mother, and we spent a full day bebopping around the set.

I’m the middle of three girls, and we’re always in a light competition over who our mother loves most. I got some street cred in that fight that I may never have to give up.

“She thought there should be a family that represents the life Jack didn’t have. If it’s a younger brother who got left behind, there’s such an emotional feeling of abandonment,” says Matthews of Noah LaLonde portraying Jack‘s younger brother. With the film coming amid a time when romance adaptations are continuing to make their way onscreen, the creative team says love stories are a “force to be reckoned with.

”The largely female audience reading the books is strong and vocal, so they’re guiding the studios toward what they like and what to make. I think that’s so democratic. When I started in this industry 25 years ago, that was not the case. It was really hard, first, to get directing gigs as a woman, and second, to get taken seriously with female content.

If you asked most people what they want more than anything in the world, the answer would be love. And books are leading the charge. It actually never went away in books. What happened is that movies took a pause from these stories.

They got replaced by comic books, dark or action or genre, on the thinking that you need big spectacle to bring people to theaters. That’s not how movies originated, and it’s not how they are today. Growing up in the ’90s, there were so many . People our age who grew up with those movies were starved for them, and we want our kids to see love put on a pedestal.

People were ready to see characters who weren’t in latex or didn’t have a superpower find each other. The world feels a little dark and isolating for a lot of people right now. There’s something about reading about connection and love, and watching it on screen, that gives people a feeling of connectedness, hope and escape from what they’re dealing with. Love stories are being treated more like a force to be reckoned with these days, which I love.

Broadly speaking, it’s the most eye-rolled-at genre. For years I’ve been asking, why is people falling in love more ridiculous than zombies? This happens every day. Why do we believe in zombies but not humans?

The fact that people are watching movies like this and reading books like this and standing up for love in this new way allows more stories like this to be told. It feels a little bit like a movement.

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