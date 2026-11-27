Since its launch over 49 years ago, the craft has produced revealing data offering valuable insight to those in labs and classrooms.

The Voyager 1 space probe is a little over 16 billion miles from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but its gift of science has a solid connection here.

The NASA spacecraft hit a milestone of miles Nov. 18 , reaching a distance of one light-day from Earth at 1:16:07 a.m. Alaska time that day. That’s how far light can travel in 24 hours. It’s the farthest any human-made object has traveled. That got me wondering about all of the science that has come from Voyager 1 over the 49 years and two months since it launched from NASA’s Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

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UAF’s faculty and student researchers are still using data from Voyager 1.