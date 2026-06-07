From Ben Stiller to Fat Joe, the Knicks' celebrity fans get to work at NBA Finals practice

Mike Brown thought he was finished with his news conference Sunday when a voice called out from the back of the interview room. Fat Joe wanted the mic.

The Afternoon WirePolice search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festivalLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsDepartamento de Defensa de EEUU reduce su lista religiosa de más de 200 opciones a 31

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsDepartamento de Defensa de EEUU reduce su lista religiosa de más de 200 opciones a 31





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