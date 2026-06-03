From Audience to Stage: Taleno's Inspiring AGT Journey

Taleno, a Cuban-born cancer survivor, chased his musical dream from the streets to the America's Got Talent stage, captivating judges with his original song and earning a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel.

Born in Cuba and a cancer survivor, Taleno moved to the United States at the age of three with his parents, seeking a better life.

Even before he could speak English, he understood the language of music and its power to connect people.

'Actually, that was how I learned English, and the best way I could express myself,' he recalled. After high school, Taleno took on odd jobs to make ends meet, but his passion for music led him to start busking, rapping on the streets in search of his big break. Last season, watching from the audience as a guest of his friend Jourdan Blue, Taleno realized that pursuing a career in music was his destiny.

He made the most of his opportunity when he auditioned for America's Got Talent, performing an original song, 'From Seat to Stage,' that resonated with the judges. Simon Cowell praised his authenticity, Sofia Vergara praised his performance, and Howie Mandel, after a dramatic pause, hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Taleno straight to the Live Shows





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