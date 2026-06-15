From Aspiring Actress to Astrophysicist: Erini Lambrides' Unusual Path

Erini Lambrides, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, shares her journey from aspiring actress to astrophysicist. She discusses how she was drawn to the field and what kept her going despite initial challenges.

Erini Lambrides , a postdoctoral fellow at NASA 's Goddard Space Flight Center , has an unusual path from aspiring actress to astrophysicist. She initially thought she was going to be an actress and attended LaGuardia school for the performing arts in New York City.

However, she stumbled upon a book that caught her eye, which introduced her to the concept of astrophysics. This sparked her interest in the field, and she applied to the University of Rochester, majoring in physics without taking any physics classes beforehand. Despite facing challenges, particularly in her first physics class, Erini fell in love with the subject and continued to pursue her passion for astrophysics.

She attributes her attraction to the field to the vast scales of the universe, which allowed her to think beyond her normal experience as a human. Additionally, she was drawn to the fact that there is still much to be discovered and understood in the universe. Erini's journey is a testament to the power of curiosity and determination, as she transformed her life from an aspiring actress to a leading astrophysicist





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Erini Lambrides NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Astrophysicist University Of Rochester Physics Laguardia School Performing Arts

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